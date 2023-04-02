8:13 The first irregularities The Center for Monitoring and Research (CeMI) recorded the first irregularities at the polling stations. CeMI stated that in Podgorica, 30 meters from polling station 14, there is a billboard advertising candidate Jakov Milatović. “The law on the election of councilors and deputies prohibits the display of symbols of political parties and other propaganda material, which can influence the determination of voters at the polling station and within 100 meters of the polling station,” stated CeMI.

8:01 Voices from the diaspora Part of the citizens of Montenegro who live abroad and have the right to vote announced their attendance at the elections, which caused a reaction from the supporters of Jakov Milatović because of the belief that the diaspora is favorable to Milo Đukanović.

8:00 Second round for the first time since 1997. The second round of presidential elections is being held for the first time since 1997, when the opponent of Đukanović was Momir Bulatović. Since then, the DPS candidate has won the presidential elections in the first round. This is the fourth presidential election since the restoration of independence. Đukanović's candidacy was supported by parties, traditional partners of his DPS – SDP, LP, members of the BiH Presidency Željko Komšić and Denis Bećirović, as a group of intellectuals from the region, including Sonja Biserko, Nenad Čanak, Davor Đenero, Veljko Bulajić… Milatović was supported by all the parties of the winning coalition from August 2020 – Democratic Front, Democrats, Prava, as well as United Montenegro and the Black and White coalition, which consists of parties gathered around GP Ur.

7:59 Open polling stations The polling stations in Montenegro where citizens vote for the new head of state were opened this morning at 7 o’clock. Citizens will be able to vote until 8 p.m.

