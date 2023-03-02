Tinubu ballcandidate of the outgoing president’s ruling party Muhammadu Buhariwas declared the winner of Nigerian presidential election. «I take this opportunity to appeal to my team mates: let’s team up together. It’s the only nation we have. It is one country and we must build together,” Tinubu said as he thanked his supporters.

Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Tinubu through a note: “I will now work with him and his team to ensure an orderly handover of power.”

It is likely that a will follow appeal to court by rival candidates, who finished second and third respectively, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. Indeed, the opposition has asked for a new vote, denouncing delays in the results that would have left room for irregularities.

The announcement of the victory came late at night. Celebrations, however, had already begun late Tuesday evening at the ruling party’s national secretariat, where Tinubu supporters had gathered.

According to data that was announced on live TV by the electoral commission, Tinubu got 37% of the voteequal to almost 8.8 million, while the main opposition candidate, Abubakar, got 29% with almost 7 million.

Atiku Abubakar also finished second in the 2019 elections and appealed the results, which was later dismissed.

Peter Obi, third, obtained 25% with about 6.1 million votes.

Even Tinubu’s party, All Progressives Congressurged the opposition to accept defeat.

Tinubu, 70, is the former Governor of Lagos Statehome to the Nigerian megalopolis of the same name.

Parties now have three weeks to appeal the results, but an election can only be invalidated if it is shown that the national electoral body did not follow the law and acted in ways that could have changed the result. The Supreme Court of Nigeria has never quashed a presidential election.

The presidential elections in Nigeria have been followed closely because the country is not only the largest economy on the continent, but it is also a major producer of oil.