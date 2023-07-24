Elections in Spain, from the victory of the right to paralysis: here are the scenarios

The first thing to look at from 8pm today onwards when the polls open are the seats: 176 are needed to have an absolute majority.

It will therefore be necessary to look at the sum of the seats won by the People’s Party and by Vox. The objective of the popular parties is to govern alone, but no survey in recent months has predicted this possibility and therefore another coalition government will be needed.

1) The absolute majority of the right

If Alberto Núñez Feijóo obtains a relative majority, he will try to obtain the abstention of the socialists, with the argument of not letting Vox enter the government. Sanchez’s PSOE will in all probability refuse the offer and then the doors will inevitably open for a coalition government between the PP and Vox.

2) Sánchez’s chance

If, on the other hand, the sum of seats between Pp and Vox were less than 176, the games for Sánchez would reopen. The outgoing prime minister could then seek the support of all the other parties in parliament, including the Basque and Catalan separatists, to govern together with Yolanda Diaz, leader of Sumar. An undertaking, that of a homogeneous majority, which he has succeeded in recent years, but which appears more complicated today.

3) Institutional paralysis

The scenario therefore in the event of a lack of absolute majority of the right-wing bloc is that of an institutional paralysis. The word would then pass to the king of Spain, called to give an assignment which, however, would have little chance of having success in Parliament.

4) Electoral repetition

In this case, the most likely hypothesis could be a repeat election. It has already happened twice in 2016 with Mariano Rajoy and in 2019 with Pedro Sanchez. For the premier there is one more reason: Spain is the current president of the European Union.

