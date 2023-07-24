Elections in Spain, Popolari first party but with the collapse of Vox the right will not govern

MADRID — Reality has overturned all predictions in these crucial Spanish legislative elections. The People’s Party of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, given for sure triumphant at the polls, only managed to win the palm of the most voted party (with 136 seats), but not even the uncomfortable alliance with Vox, the far right of Santiago Abascal (33 deputies, a sensational drop compared to the 52 obtained in 2019), allows him to be able to aspire to obtain the investiture for the presidency of the government: the absolute majority is 176 seats, and the right are unable to sign agreements except with a couple of representatives of minor formations.

