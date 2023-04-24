Home » Elections in the Austrian land of Salzburg, surprise of the communists: they return to the assembly for the first time since 1949
World

Surprises from the elections for the assembly of Austrian state of Salzburg. If on the one hand the popular party of the governor Wilfried Haslauer first strength was confirmed, despite suffering a decline in consensus, on the other the communists had extraordinary success. After the scrutiny of most of the polls, the public transport, Austrian People’s Party, it reached 30.5% of the votes, with a drop of 7.2%. The Austrian Freedom Party (fpo), the Austrian Freedom Party, on the other hand, reached 26.2%, growing by 7.4%, while the social democrats they drop slightly to 18.1%, losing two percentage points. Fourth in the land, however, the Communists kpo (Communist Party of Austria) who, with 11.4% of the votes, return to the land assembly for the first time since 1949, even surpassing the Verdi (still at 7.8%).

Indeed, only in the city of Salzburgthe Communists positioned themselves as second political force, reaching 21.8% of the vote behind the governor’s popular party. Liberal Neos, on the other hand, one of Governor Wilfried Haslauer’s two coalition partners, left the assembly with 4.1%, down by more than 3 percentage points.

