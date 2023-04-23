Elections in the north of Kosovo | Info

According to the preliminary results of the Central Election Commission of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, the candidates of the Self-Determination Movement won in the municipalities of North Mitrovica and Leposavic, while the candidates of the Democratic Party of Kosovo won in Zvečan and Zubin Potok.

Source: Anatolia/Erkin Keçi

Polling stations were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Citizens elected mayors of North Mitrovica, Zvečan, Leposavić and Zubin Potok, as well as councilors for the Zvečan and Leposavić municipal assemblies.

CEC announced that Erden Atik from Self-Determination won the most votes in North Mitrovica. He received 519 votes or 66.5 percent of the voters.

Self-determination candidate Lulzim Hetemi won in Leposavic with 100 votes or 73.5 percent.

Izmir Zekiri from the Democratic Party of Kosovo won in Zubin Potok with 196 votes or 52.1 percent of the voters, while Ilir Peci from the same party won in Zvečan with 114 votes or 60 percent of the voters.

The CEC announced that conditional votes were not included in these results.

Out of about 45,000 registered voters who voted in all four municipalities in the north of Kosovo, 1,557 voters or 3.47 percent exercised their right to vote.

141 voters or 1.06 percent voted in Leposavic, 385 voters or 5.78 percent in Zubin Potok, 204 voters or 2.92 percent in Zvečan and 837 voters or 4.62 percent of voters voted in North Mitrovica.

Members of the Serbian community boycotted the vote at the invitation of the Serbian List, which did not apply to participate in these elections.

The only candidate from the Serbian community was Slađana Pantović, as an independent candidate for mayor of Zvečan. She got five votes.

The Kosovo Police (PK) announced that it had successfully implemented the operational plan for the smooth conduct of elections in the four northern municipalities of Kosovo and that the process was peaceful and without any incidents.

The Office of the State Prosecutor of Kosovo announced that voting was monitored throughout the day in four municipalities in the north of Kosovo and that no cases of criminal acts against voting rights were found.

Extraordinary elections were called after the departure of all representatives of the Serbian List, at the beginning of November last year, from the Kosovo institutions in the north of Kosovo. Then the Serbs left the Kosovo police and the judiciary.

(Anatolia)