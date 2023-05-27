Elections in Turkey: in the fort of Istanbul where Erdogan’s rivals fear his revenge

ISTANBUL – In the office on the third floor of the shabby CHP building, Ali Narin circle the districts in the balance on the map: “Here, here and here – he gets excited – we can win votes. We have to motivate ours, there’s still time”, he says with unshakeable optimism.

This 50-year-old printer leads the Republican Party (CHP) in Kadikoy, the rebel neighborhood of IstanbulAsian shore, where the creative class has found refuge after