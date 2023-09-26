Home » Elections in Ukraine during the war
World

Elections in Ukraine during the war

by admin
Elections in Ukraine during the war

Zaporizhzhia — It would be the first political elections under bombs. «What a great demonstration of democracy for theUkraine», goes saying who, in the United States but also in Europahe asks the president Zelensky to call both the presidential and parliamentary elections for next year. Despite gigantic security problems, despite a fifth of the territory being occupied and another fifth being within range of enemy artillery, despite seven million citizens being refugees abroad and another million being engaged at the front, in the rear and in the logistics of defense, despite the Constitution prohibiting dissolving Parliament while martial law is in force.

See also  Iran, two people hanged for having insulted Islam by burning the Koran

You may also like

2023 World Sister Cities Forum and Sister Provinces...

Viola Davis will receive tribute at event in...

Former Nicaraguan Minister Condemns Closure and Theft of...

Ćabi Alonso replaces Ancelotti on the Real bench...

Udinese / Walace: “We always want to win,...

Multiple Traffic Accidents Cause Concern in Cuba

Big Brother 2023, here’s who is the first...

Bally Unveils Its 2024 Spring and Summer Series...

Blood, the new red gold of regenerative medicine?...

The New US Chargé d’Affaires in Bolivia: A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy