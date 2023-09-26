Elections in Ukraine during the war

Zaporizhzhia — It would be the first political elections under bombs. «What a great demonstration of democracy for theUkraine», goes saying who, in the United States but also in Europahe asks the president Zelensky to call both the presidential and parliamentary elections for next year. Despite gigantic security problems, despite a fifth of the territory being occupied and another fifth being within range of enemy artillery, despite seven million citizens being refugees abroad and another million being engaged at the front, in the rear and in the logistics of defense, despite the Constitution prohibiting dissolving Parliament while martial law is in force.

