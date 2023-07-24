Elections Spain, what now? The draw leaves waste and injuries on the field

In the last few hours that marked the electoral campaign, the Spanish press resorted to football terms to explain the moment: the initial “reassembled”, or the frantic chase of the socialists of the premier Pedro Sanchez his favorite popular Of Alberto Núñez Feijóoat some point it became “maracanazo”, chance of an unexpected victory. Like the incredible sporting success that in the 1950 world final saw the Uruguay of Schiaffino and Ghiggia triumph over the favorite Brazil who, playing at home, had already set the table for a party.

The long election night did not deliver a net resultit’s a near draw that hurts governance but leaves waste and wounded on the field.

The ultra-right of Vox he comes out very badly, his unstoppable march accuses the blow by unexpectedly losing a significant part of his 3.6 million votes and with 19 fewer seats (33 current against 52 in the previous legislature). A setback for the leader Santiago Abascal, great ally of Giorgia Meloni with which it shares the crusade against that “ideological environmentalism” which, according to them, would undermine the foundations of the western productive system.

The unexpected collapse of Vox pays off maimed the victory of the conservatives led by Núñez Feijóo, and rags are already flying in the home of the Spanish centre-right. Abascal’s drawn face after reading the results said more than a thousand commentsfar from making self-criticism, the bad result in the polls is attributed to pounding calls for a ‘useful vote’ in the moderate area press and to the growing coldness shown by Núñez Feijóo towards a difficult ally, uncomfortable at home due to extremist positions on abortion and civil liberties, unpresentable in Europe.

That unpresentability on which Pedro Sanchez built his entire electoral strategy, with the sensational recovery of his party which only two months ago had come out with broken bones from local and regional elections.

History has its cycles, it is not the first time that Spanish politics has seen demoscopic forecasts overturned, it already happened in 1993 when a Felipe Gonzalezhead of the outgoing socialist executive, a memorable second was enough face-to-face television with the favorite José María Aznar to recover consensus and detach the populares by about 300,000 votes.

Nor is the decisive influence exerted by the regional parties e independentists in the birth of a government. The Basque and Catalan formations will once more tip the balance, bartering abstentions at the time of investiture or explicit support for measures to expand autonomous power. It is the policy practiced for decades since Jordi Pujol, great architect of Catalan autonomy, times are certainly no longer the same, the push for independence stalled after the referendum wave declared illegitimate by the Constitutional Court and now the feeling is that of having to defend the positions conquered over the years. Not by chance “Catalonia or Vox” has become the slogan of this campaign.

The splash of Santiago Abascal lets Catalonia breathe, but also Europe. Giorgia had bet heavily on the leader of the far right “Christian and populist”, but also the Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki and the eternal Victor Orban. A populist success in the fourth most populous country in the EU would have helped put more solid sticks in the machinery of European integration.

“And now that?” headlined The country the day after the count, the games are open but it is very probable that Pedro Sánchez will be able to direct the attention of all the minor parties to himself and at that point the “remontada” will become “maracanazo”, in extra time. “Everything was planned, except for the triumph of Uruguay”, Jules Rimet commented in 1950, after the events in the Rio stadium.

