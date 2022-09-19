An uphill start for the new Scandinavian government. Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Swedish Moderate party, accepted this morning the task of leading the new executive conferred on him by the president of the Swedish parliament (the Riksdag) Andreas Norlen. The latter spoke eight days after the elections which saw the ruinous defeat of the Social Democrats in power, led by the Prime Minister ad interim Magdalena Andersson and the victory of the right-wing coalition. Andresson, a socialist leader and former finance minister, led the country since November 2021.

“Following the consultations with the spokespersons, I entrust the leader of the Party of Moderates, Ulf Kristersson, with the task of probing the conditions for forming a government,” said the speaker of parliament, according to the newspaper Expressen.

“The parties that represent the majority of seats in the new Riksdag have indicated Ulf Kristersson as the right person and therefore it was a fairly easy decision to make,” he added. Norlen stated that he did not set a precise deadline for Kristersson to complete the exploratory assignment entrusted to him, although he indicated that “it is clear that there are a number of problems that need to be solved and that it will take time”.

To become the 35th Minister of State of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson must be able to bring together the four parties of the block that won the elections, which ranges from center-right liberals to far-right Democrats of Sweden (SD), under one roof. passing through the Moderates and the Christian Democrats. After meeting with the Speaker of the House, Kristersson said, recognizing the difficulty of the enterprise, that the formation of a government will take “some time”.

The main enigma is the role that the SD of Jimmie Åkesson would play in the majority, the ultra-conservative party with neo-Nazi roots which, with more than 20%, was also the most voted in the right-wing coalition. Democrats are keenly interested in going to government, but the other three parties seem to disagree. The most plausible scenario at the moment could be that of a government composed of moderates and Christian Democrats and possibly also of liberals, with the external support of the SD. In any case, it would be a strong change compared to the previous executive, based on much more progressive and pro welfare positions.

In the first elections they stood in, the 1988 parliamentarians, the Swedish Democrats got only a paltry 0.02% of the vote. The turning point came from 2010 onwards: with 5.7% of the votes, they entered the Riksdag with 20 MPs out of a total of 349. In 2014 they doubled again, reaching almost 13% and managing to elect 49 MPs. In 2018 the party got just under 18%. Today, at over 20%, they are second only to Andresson’s Social Democrats

But why should extremists accept the idea of ​​external support? For interest: In exchange for giving up ministries, the SD could outsource some of their key battles to the moderates, and they could even negotiate for the appointment of the next House Speaker. Åkesson for now says he is satisfied with how negotiations are proceeding: “They are going well and everything is being discussed in a single package”.

With 73 seats, the SD would be the main party of the future majority, ahead of Moderates (68), Christian Democrats (19) and Liberals (16). In total, the emerging majority is fragile, with 176 seats against 173 in the left bloc, led by Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats (107 seats). The election of the premier by the Parliament will not be able to take place before the resumption of parliamentary work on September 27th.