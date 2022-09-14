The Swedish premier Magdalena Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, resigned as prime minister. The announcement came live on TV in a speech in which the premier acknowledged the victory of the right-wing coalition, supported by Jimmie Akesson’s ultra-right Swedish Democrats, in Sunday’s elections.

Sweden, fly the ultra right. And now the Social Democrats risk opposition by Daniele Castellani Perelli

11 September 2022



The count of the results has not actually been completed, but Andersson, the first woman in history to lead the executive in Sweden, admitted defeat, thus paving the way for the center-right’s attempt to form a new government. The alliance formed by the Moderates, the Swedish Democrats, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals won 176 seats, against the 173 of the center-left coalition.

Sweden, who is Jimmie Akesson: the former web designer who has cleaned up the ultra right and now shouts: “We want to govern” by our correspondent Anais Ginori

12 September 2022



This is a historic result because it marks the entry into the majority and the government of the Democrats, a formation that, despite its name, has post-fascist origins and harsh positions on immigration. For the first time the Democrats, who are in the same group as the Brothers of Italy in Strasbourg, also overtook the Moderates of Ulf Kristersson, the main center-right formation, and came second with 20.6 percent of the vote. It will probably be Kristersson to lead the new executive, but Jimmie Akesson, the 45-year-old former web designer at the helm of the Democrats, the true king-maker of this election, can also celebrate.