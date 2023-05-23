Elections Turkey, Kilicdaroglu turns towards nationalism to win votes in view of the runoff and beat Erdogan

In Türkiye the candidate of the opposition, Kemal Kilicdarogluhas finally found a strategy for the second round of elections. The conciliatory tones, the videos from the spartanly furnished kitchen and the group photos have given way to more nationalist speeches and anti-migrants, spoken from the stage and from his office, while coalition leaders were pushed into the background. The presidential candidate’s change of pace came later the dismissal of a part of the communication staff and an embarrassed silence about the mistakes made on election night. Several opposition figures have publicly given Kilicdaroglu the victor on the basis of an incorrect count, announcing a result that never materialized and which instead strengthened the credibility of the outgoing president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. However, the matter was soon shelved, while discussions of fraud, errors in counting and new alliances continued. Above all, the opposition is trying to widen its electoral base, which needs to make up for the difference in votes with its challenger. Erdogan obtained 49.5 percent of the preferences in the first round against 44 percent of Kilicdaroglu, who is now aiming for that 5% of votes obtained on May 14thor by the third candidate, Sinan Ogan.

Ogan is the exponent of an alliance formed by parties ultra-nationalists and presented specific requests to the leader of the opposition in exchange for your support. Among these are the distancing from the pro-Kurds of the Green Left, considered by Ogan to be terrorists, and the repatriation of Syrian migrants. To date it is not yet clear whether or not Kilicdaroglu will satisfy all the requests of the ultra-nationalist leader, but in the meantime he has decided to focus on particularly nationalist and xenophobic discourses hitherto put in the background. The opposition candidate had spoken already in the past against Syrian migrants, promising to reach an agreement with Damascus to organize their repatriation, but in his latest speeches he has made this issue even more polarizing. According to the presidential candidate, migrants represent a real national security problembecause they can become one “Crime Machine” if the lira continues to lose value due to Erdogan’s monetary policies. The latter was also accused by Kilicdaorglu of selling out the country toEuropean Union accepting money in exchange for an endless reception of migrants and refugees and therefore not being able to protect Turkey’s “honour and borders”.

With these speeches Kilicdaroglu hopes to win over Ogan’s electorate but also that part of the conservative voters who did not go to vote in the first round. According to official data, voter participation was lower in Kurdish-majority areas than in past elections, for which there is still a pool of preferences on which to count in the second round and which could be attracted by more nationalist discourses. Not all of the population Kurdish shares the values ​​of the Green Left: one part recognizes itself in nationalist and religious ideals rather than in an ethnic affiliation, but it could be equally so reluctant to vote for the outgoing president. For the opposition candidate, however, it is also important to obtain the support of young people. In this electoral round, 5.2 million voters went to vote for the first time and still others will do so on the occasion of the ballot. To win the support of this segment of the population, Kilicdaroglu has focused from the outset onuse of social media – also to circumvent the control imposed by the government on traditional media – but in recent days he has also appeared on some very popular channels among GenZ, alongside influencers and other personalities who are enjoying success among the youngest. Kilicdaroglu then had a telephone conversation with Ahmet Sonuc, an influencer from the Twitch streaming platform known for his nationalist speeches.

At the media level Kilicdaroglu has also decided to appear alone in his public speeches to convey the image of a strong leader capable of leading the country on his own. Hence also the choice to shoot the most recent videos in his office rather than in the modest kitchen of his home, a set used constantly in the first phase of the electoral campaign. All these changes serve to convey a more image strong and determined of the presidential candidate, already considered a uncharismatic character and less determined than his opponent. The milder and more conciliatory Kilicdaroglu of the first phase seems to have given way to a more vehement and nationalist candidate. To the detriment of migrants and perhaps even the Kurds.