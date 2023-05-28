Elections, Türkiye in the ballot: analysts are all betting on the sultan. Erdogan seeks reconfirmation

Turkey awaits to know the name of its president. All eyes are on May 28, when the ballot will put an end to one of the most intense electoral campaigns in the country.

On the one hand, the outgoing president, Recep Tayyip Erdoganwill seek the strong reconfirmation of 49.5% of the votes in the first round and the endorsement of the nationalist “third wheel”, Sinan Ogan. On the other side, Kemal Kilicdarogluleader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has the complicated challenge ahead of him of overturning the result of the first round to win what, according to many observers, appears to be an increasingly distant victory. Unlike the first round, where a substantial equality reigned between the two major candidates, in the ballot the analysts seem oriented towards the reconfirmation of the “Sultan”.

Above all, three factors weigh. The first is the numerical one: Kilicdaroglu got 2.5 million fewer votes than Erdogan two weeks ago, and it doesn’t seem easy to close this gap. The second is Ogan, who with his own surprising 5 % it is a fundamental tip of the balance to consolidate the advantage of the current president. Finally, with the parliamentary elections that have already decreed the majority in parliament for the blockade in favor of Erdogan, many undecided voters could converge on the outgoing president, while those not very convinced by Kilicdaroglu or disillusioned by the first round, could choose not to vote again.