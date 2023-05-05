Elections Türkiye: the West is betting against Erdogan but defeat may not be enough

by Roberto Iannuzzi *

Turkey is fast approaching the double and crucial appointment of both the parliamentary and presidential elections of 14 maggiowhich will perhaps be followed by a run-off, on the 28th of the same month, between the outgoing president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leader of the opposition, and historical leader of the CHP party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Erdoğan is all played out a few months after the terrible earthquake of 6 February, whose mismanagement has tarnished its reputation, and whose tragedy has been compounded by a severe economic crisis that has been going on for two years. The appointment comes at a time when the Turkish president is also reconsidering numerous foreign policy choices, in particular the military adventures in Syria, Iraq and Libya, which have been the subject of harsh controversy at home.

The forthcoming consultations therefore represent the greatest challenge of his political career. Furthermore, Turkey’s future international orientation is at stake.

Erdoğan is going through without a doubt a difficult stage: His party (AKP) lost two important electoral challenges in 2019, those for the post of mayor in Istanbul and Ankara. The opposition, however, also has its problems. Kılıçdaroğlu had to overcome many obstacles before putting together a broad coalition, the Alliance of the Nation (Millet), which however has now also gained the external support of the Kurds of the HDP (who have not presented their own candidate).

The electoral weight of the HDP, estimated between 9 and 13%, forced Erdoğan to extend his alignment to bizarre formations such as the New Welfare Party led by Fatih Erbakan, son of his former rival Necmettin Erbakan, and to HUDA-PAR, a Kurdish formation linked to Turkish Hezbollah (nothing to do with the Lebanese Hezbollah, being a movement led by a radical Kurdish-Sunni ideology).

Despite widespread discontent with the current political and economic situation in the country, i surveys they foretell a tight head-to-head between the leaders of the two campswhich will probably make the consultations uncertain to the last.

In the West, many have bet against the current Turkish president, pinning their hopes on rival Kılıçdaroğlu. Leader of a secular Kemalist party traditionally close to European values, he – many Western chancelleries believe – would normalize relations with NATO, improve relations with the EU, and restore the rule of law in Turkey. Americans and Europeans then hope that Kılıçdaroğlu drops the Turkish refusal to join the Sweden to the Atlantic Alliance, which undertakes to apply sanctions against Moscow, or even which renounces the recently purchased Russian S-400 air defense batteries and contributes to strengthening NATO’s eastern flank.

In Berlin, London, Paris and Washington, a Kılıçdaroğlu victory is also expected to pave the way to reforms of the judiciary, the media and civil society, and a return to a properly functioning parliamentary system. The implementation of a more “orthodox” economic and monetary policy would in turn favor the return of Western investors. These hopes may prove to be true, however excessive. Even if Kılıçdaroğlu wins (a far from obvious scenario), divisions could emerge in his heterogeneous coalition, and the possibility of a cohabitation between the new president and a hostile or divided and paralyzed parliament.

In any case, we should not expect a distortion of Turkey’s positions in the foreign policy. Kılıçdaroğlu made a sort of “investiture visit” to America last October. But the majority of Turkish public opinion considers the US the most serious threat to the country.

The programmatic document of the coalition Millet he is vague on foreign issues, and leaves room for a lot of ambiguity. But, while on the one hand we must not overemphasize the “pro-Russian” policies of Erdoğan (who condemned the Russian invasion, voted against Moscow at the UN, and supplied weapons to Ukraine), on the other one must think that Kılıçdaroğlu will break ties with the Kremlin.

Certainly a Kılıçdaroğlu government will return to more institutional management and less personalistic of relations with Moscow, and will adopt a more pro-European and pro-Nato rhetoric. But the CHP leader has already stated that he will only apply sanctions voted by the UN Security Council, and that he sees no need for a change of approach with Russia.

Detaching from the NATO line, several members of the Turkish opposition have affirmed that priority must be given to the search for a compromise solution between Moscow and Kiev, to prevent the war from erupting into a global conflict. And some have gone so far as to argue that a negotiated solution will involve Ukraine giving up Crimea, and some autonomy for regions like the Donbass.

In conclusion, even if the Kılıçdaroğlu coalition wins the elections, a change in the official rhetoric of Ankarabut much less in substance, which will ultimately continue to be dictated by Turkey’s geopolitical position and historical heritage.

* Author of the book “If Washington Loses Control. Crisis of American unipolarity in the Middle East and in the world” (2017).

Twitter: @riannuzziGPC

