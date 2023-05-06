Electoral blow for Sunak, over a thousand seats lost by the Tories

World by Nicol Degli Innocenti The premier’s party with 26% of the votes according to projections, against 35% of Starmer’s Labor, net favorite for the next premiership

The predictions of the day before were fully respected: the British voters deserted the party in government, expressing a clear protest vote against the Tories in power for 13 years.

The results of Thursday’s local elections leave no room for interpretation: the Conservative Party has lost the confidence of voters and has had to give up nearly a thousand seats in local government.

The Tories have also had to cede control of areas that have always been “blue”, many of which have passed to the Liberal Democrats, while Labor has regained once “red” municipalities that the Conservatives in the wake of Brexit had managed to win in the last round of elections.

This is a worse than expected outcome for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has been in power for a few months, who hoped to gather support and prove to be more popular than his two predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, both forced to resign. Sunak’s hopes of turning the corner after last year’s scandals and internal strife and thus being able to strengthen his position within the party have been dashed.

The premier had presented himself as the man of change, a reliable and responsible person, but for many voters he remains closely linked to the Johnson era, when he was chancellor of the exchequer, and held partly responsible for the current economic crisis with inflation double digits and collapsing public services.

Sunak with British understatement yesterday defined the results as “disappointing” but declared that his government intends to stay the course and fulfill the promises made to voters to halve the inflation rate, stem the public health crisis, revive growth and reduce the illegal immigration.

It is a local election in England alone, as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland did not vote, but the results nonetheless give a clear indication of voter trends ahead of the general election due to be held within 18 months. According to expert projections based on Thursday’s vote, the opposition Labor Party is on course for victory and leader Keir Starmer will be the next British prime minister, but it is not certain that Labor can win an absolute majority of seats in Westminster Parliament .

As often happens in local elections, in fact, the minor parties have garnered much support, in particular the Liberal Democrats, considered the alternative to the Tories, and the Greens, who have attracted the votes above all of young people. About half of the seats lost by the Conservatives went to Labor and the other half to other smaller parties.

However, Starmer reacted enthusiastically to the results. “There is no possibility of error, we are in sight of a Labor majority in the next elections,” said the leader of the opposition from Medway, one of the councils “snatched” from the Conservatives. “We’re getting fantastic results across England,” he stressed.

Labor is projected to hold 35% of the vote and the Conservatives 26%, which is the highest level for the party in local elections since Tony Blair in 1997.

The electoral campaign in view of the crucial de facto general elections began yesterday. Labor will sharpen its weapons and take to the field with a renewed determination to return to power. The Conservatives will lick their wounds and hope that the economy will assist them: if inflation, as predicted by the Bank of England, drops into the single digits and the grip on living prices eases, they could regain support among the moderates.

