Electoral blow for Sunak, over a thousand seats lost by the Tories

Sunak with British understatement yesterday defined the results as “disappointing” but declared that his government intends to stay the course and fulfill the promises made to voters to halve the inflation rate, stem the public health crisis, revive growth and reduce the illegal immigration.

It is a local election in England alone, as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland did not vote, but the results nonetheless give a clear indication of voter trends ahead of the general election due to be held within 18 months. According to expert projections based on Thursday’s vote, the opposition Labor Party is on course for victory and leader Keir Starmer will be the next British prime minister, but it is not certain that Labor can win an absolute majority of seats in Westminster Parliament .

As often happens in local elections, in fact, the minor parties have garnered much support, in particular the Liberal Democrats, considered the alternative to the Tories, and the Greens, who have attracted the votes above all of young people. About half of the seats lost by the Conservatives went to Labor and the other half to other smaller parties.

However, Starmer reacted enthusiastically to the results. “There is no possibility of error, we are in sight of a Labor majority in the next elections,” said the leader of the opposition from Medway, one of the councils “snatched” from the Conservatives. “We’re getting fantastic results across England,” he stressed.

Labor is projected to hold 35% of the vote and the Conservatives 26%, which is the highest level for the party in local elections since Tony Blair in 1997.