ELECTRIC BUSES Quattro Rampini Eletron on the Santa Margherita-Portofino route – Companies

Rampini ELTRON buses made their debut on the Italian market on 1 July on the Santa Margherita – Portofino route, line 782 managed by AMT Genova. The four examples of the new zero-emission buses from Rampini are called upon to transport the residents and the many tourists who visit the two Ligurian towns, known throughout the world, every year.

The Rampini ELTRONs, the result of a two-year research and development process, represent an excellence in the sector and are the only 8-metre electric buses “made in Italy”. The ELTRON model, developed in the Passignano sul Trasimeno (PG) plants, in the AMT version, features 3 doors, a width of 2.2 meters and a transport capacity of up to 46 passengers.

Compared to the previous version, the ELTRONs have new, more performing and lighter batteries, with an installed power of 280 kW, a technical solution that ensures coverage of the entire shift. The eight battery modules, positioned on the roof, feed the electric motor, signed DANA, which has a power of 200 kW.

The on-board electronics are of the latest generation, as are the MirrorCams: special cameras that replace the traditional rear-view mirrors. Another novelty is the length of exactly 8 metres, about 20 centimeters more than the previous models, a space created on the front overhang which has made it possible to further improve the standards of safety and comfort for the driver.

