TV Vision Francesco Toscano interviews Fulvio Grimaldi

Tragedy of the electric bus, which burned down. Did it catch fire before or after the 15 meter flight from the overpass over the Mestre tracks? Who should the dead and injured in this shocking event ask for explanations? To the driver with his presumed illness, to some other unexpected event not yet discovered and calculated, or to the electric commercial vehicle? This is the question.

If you think that the media is slow to consider and research elements that consider anything other than fatality, the driver’s unforeseeable illness, or a tripping of the guardrail, you need to think again. If you think that there will be meticulous and conscientious investigations aimed at finding out whether the fire on the bus broke out perhaps before it crashed, as statements from survivors and witnesses have reported, and not only at the time of the crash, you will have to think again. Also given that the firefighters were unable to put out that anomalous fire.

During the investigation we are not allowed to support any hypothesis. But what we are allowed to do is ask ourselves what caused the fire to break out, even if only at the moment of impact. Since it was an electric car, without fuel, what could have started the flames? We are naturally suspicious of the world we live in, to the point of daring the unthinkable and the unusual, drawing a line that connects the dots. The one that starts from the bus fire, with its poor victims under the Mestre overpass, and reaches the electric cars that caught fire during the Romagna flood, perhaps, it is thought, due to short circuits caused by the wet. A line which then continues its run until it reaches a whole series of electric cars which ended up incinerated simply because they had suffered a collision and which could not be turned off, with a fatal outcome for the occupants.

Ubbie? Conspiracies? Anti-modernist prejudice? Of course. You will see how the above-mentioned media will confirm this to you. But what do you want, to question the new world economic order based on AI of which electricity is the arterial network?

As for Artsakh, the Armenian name of Nagorno Karabakh, in addition to the planned genocide of a people friendly to Russia, albeit governed by a NATO puppet installed by the usual colored people, on which the UN, EU, NGOs, Amnesty and various humanitarian prostitutes have descended with the silence, equal to complicity, is the umpteenth victory of a dictatorship, as cultivated in the West, over a democracy (which was also betrayed and abandoned by those who were supposed to protect it). And there are those who are still convinced that we are on the side of democracies against autocracies.

The geopolitical fact, carefully hidden, in addition to removing a presence endowed with life, identity, history and culture, exterminating it as usual with Europeans, to open another front against Russia, that of preventing a great North-South project which, combined with the East-West Silk Road, would have largely neutralized Western control over the world center of population and resources.

It is the infrastructural axis under construction which, through Iran, the Caucasus and the Central Asian republics, unites the Indian subcontinent, with its south-east Asian appendages, to the Russian Arctic. The project cuts off the NATO control area between the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean and drastically reduces transport costs and times. A vertical axis that joins the horizontal ones of the Silk Road and which would establish, thanks to the geographical, resource, population, and therefore geopolitical force, the definitive crisis of the unipolar Western project. They delegated the task to Azerbaijan, complete with Israeli weapons and Turkish military support.

Ukraine remains, the object of generalized disgust and, through the multiplication in Europe, a US appendix, of vessels in obstinate and contrary navigation, starting from Fico’s new Slovakia and, more importantly, from the common anti-war feeling of the indigenous people, destined to progressive abandonment, by none other than the US Congress.

There are those who, in desperation, cannot resign themselves to all this. While Francesco Toscano and myself were talking on Visione TV to comment on the tarnishing of the Zelensky figure and his increasingly vain claim to drag the whole world into an apocalypse that would continue to favor his and his cronies’ thefts, on SKY, the well-known of the imperialist eclipse, we tried to react. On the highest viewing news with an hour-long bedside interview with Volodomyr Zelensky. As if SKY could save him. Obviously, Zelensky did another of his own: he lent himself to obscuring the indomitable fire of an electric bus.

So much for the government advert which should make us indignant at the fake news of broken wind turbines, frozen photovoltaic panels, electric cars on fire. All things happened.

