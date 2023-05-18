Home » Electric scooter catches fire while charging and explodes in the house, except for the owner – Corriere TV
The vehicle exploded while under load, the firefighters put out the flames

A video shows the moment an electric scooter caught fire and exploded while being charged in the kitchen of a house in north-west London. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to intervene. The owner of the vehicle, who was at home at the time, said he was “very lucky” to still be alive. The LFB said that there have been 48 electric bicycle and 12 e-scooter fires in the capital this year.

May 18, 2023 – Updated May 18, 2023, 6:01 PM

