A company from Turkey will rent electric scooters in Banja Luka, but for now it is not known how much the ride will cost or when they will be available to users. In addition, the entire process was carried out without a tender, which was not the case with similar projects.

Source: City of Banjaluka

These are the scooters that Mayor Draško Stanivuković rode through the city center last weekend. On that occasion, he said that Banjaluka received 200 new electric scooters, which will be installed in 13 locations in Banjaluka in the coming period, writes Capital.

However, on that occasion he did not explain how and from whom the City received these tricycles.

We sought answers to these questions from the City Administration, in which they told us that the City of Banjaluka did not allocate financial resources for the purchase of electric scooters.

“Namely, the Department for Inspection Affairs and Communal Police, dealing with the request of “Bin Bin BH” Sarajevo, issued a decision which approved the free reservation of one parking space at the parking lots in the area of ​​the City of Banjaluk for the purpose of promoting the city. it was stated in the reply received from the City Administration.

They did not specify the period for which the reservation of space in the parking lots was approved.

They added that in the coming period, more details will be available “when it comes to the principle of renting scooters, as well as the price”.

According to available data, “Bin Bin BH” was founded in April last year in Sarajevo and is fully owned by a company from Turkey.

“Bin Bin BH” is currently engaged in the rental of electric scooters in Sarajevo.

To rent a scooter from this company, the user needs to install the appropriate application on his mobile phone, add a payment method and find the nearest scooter. According to information from July last year, the price was 0.25 KM per minute.

The question arises as to why the City of Banjaluka decided to cede public areas in this way without a tender to which other interested companies could apply, as was done in the case of the establishment of a bicycle rental system in Banjaluka.

With the “BL bike” system, the company that provided the equipment, bicycles and software for rental was selected through a tender.

(Capital)