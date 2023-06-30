Home » “Electrical Storm” by J de Los Planetas arrives
Today “Electrical Storm” has been released, a limited edition vinyl single and the latest preview of the project by J “Full Pause”. The same as the previous single“Arrebato (un buen día para Iván)”, shows the correlation between the essential symbolic and conceptual elements in the proposals of the musician from Granada and the San Sebastian filmmaker and graphic artist, Ivan Zulueta: pop art, psychedelia and experimentation to provoke a balance between calm and euphoria.

The A-side of the single, “Electrical Storm”, shows distinctive features of the production of J with Los Planetas, which set aside the dominant imagery and industry trends: minimalist rhythms and distorted electric guitars to create a dark, introspective and melancholic environment. The B-side, “Silver Film”, adapts “Cling Film” from the English The Sea Urchinsa group that represented a very important influence for J.

The cover of the single is a new graphic expression of Javier Aramburuwho manages to understand the shared universe of J y Zulueta and transform it to a visual object. It serves to increase the significance and value of the record. “Electrical storm” is the latest advance of the project “Full Pause”which will be released next September in a special collector’s edition.

