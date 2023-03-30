Lower bills for those in the protected market and increases for those in the free market. The price of gas and electricity falls due to lower raw material costs. As a result, consumers will have cheaper bills. But it won’t be like this for everyone. Those in the free market will notice increases in invoices. The anticipation came yesterday from the president of the Arera Stefano Besseghini. He said that there will be discounts “definitely greater than 20%” for the next electricity bill. On gas, he explained that “it would be reasonable to expect something around 10%”. «If Arera’s forecasts are confirmed, the reduction in electricity and gas tariffs would lead to savings equal to a total 408 euros per year per family compared to the prices in force today». The savings relating to electricity and gas are added to the 408 euro. Let’s see why. The average electricity bill would range from the current 1,434 euros per year to 1,147 euros per year, with a saving of 287 euros per family. That of gas, with a drop of 10%, would drop from the current 1,210 euros per core to 1,089 euros, with a lower cost of 121 euros. These are Codacons estimates. However, these figures only concern the protected market so today Arera will communicate the price of electricity (the price of gas will be known on 4 April).

It is the collapse in the price of gas, with which electricity is also produced, which triggers these declines. The price of gas falls and therefore the price of electricity also falls. As regards electricity, in December the Pun (single national price) had dropped on average to 294.91 euros per megawatt hour, or almost half of the peak reached in August with a good 543 euros/Mwh. The January average was even lower (174.49), as was that of February (161). Now, in March, the average price is around 136.56 euros. This is 53.7% less than in December and – 46% compared to the average price of these first 88 days of the year.

Bills 2023, electricity -20% and gas down too. Advantage of 287 euros per year on electricity and 121 on methane

Bills, raises for those on the free market

Those who are outside the protected market will have a different billing. Why system charges return. What does it mean? It means that costs will be loaded into the bill that had been cut by the government to lighten the burden of bills. But above all it means that those who have chosen the free electricity market, with fixed prices, will find those costs in their bill and therefore will suffer increases compared to the bills they have received so far. Members of the protected market, on the other hand, will not notice this increase because they benefit from lower energy costs.

How much does the bill increase?

The situation in the free market is different. These consumers will observe an increase in bill. But by how much? Unlike what happens in the protected market, with Arera setting the prices every three months, in the free market it is the individual supplier who chooses the electricity tariff to be applied to the customer.

System charges are fixed costs included in the bill and represent expenses relating to the support of renewable energies, cogeneration and other system charges, concessions for the railway system and energy-intensive industries, etc.

How much do they weigh? System charges represent 20-22% of the annual cost in the electricity bill and around 4-5% in the gas bill. And from 1 April the 10% VAT and the system charges on electricity will come back in full force on the bill. The VAT reduction to 5% remains on gas (which will also apply to district heating) and system charges will be negative throughout April. It will therefore be electricity that weighs more on the next bill. by how much? on light equal to 386 euros. In fact, Assoutenti calculates that the average bill of 1,820.34 euros per year per household (considering the tariffs in force today) will have an increase in spending of +27%, equal to 386 euros.

