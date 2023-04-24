Electricity price from May 1, 2023 | Info

From May 1, the price of electricity will increase by eight percent, and gas by 10 percent.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

From May 1, electricity for households will be eight percent more expensive, and gas will be 10 percent more expensive. The Official Gazette announced how much a kilowatt of electricity will cost after the price increase.

A kilowatt-hour in the cheapest, green zone is now 1,896 dinars, while from May 1 it will jump to 2,084 dinarsit says in the new price list of Elektroprivreda Srbije. According to the more expensive tariff, a kilowatt-hour will rise from the current 7,584 dinars to 8,336 dinars.

About 191,000 energy-vulnerable households will receive a discount on their electricity and heating bills until December 31 of this year. Those who meet the conditions for receiving a discount should apply to the local self-government in the territory of their residence, which makes decisions on the basis of the Regulation on energy-vulnerable customers.

For example, a typical four-member household, which now pays an average bill of around 5,980 dinars (excluding the tax for JMS 5,680 dinars), has, for example, a reduction of 2,152.34 dinars for electricity, protected households with two members who now pay 3,770 dinars for electricity will pay 1,721.87 dinars less, and 50 percent less every month, for example, for district heating.

