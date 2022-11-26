ODESSA – The strategy of Vladimir Putin to weaken the morale of the Ukrainians, this time especially of the Ukrainian civilians, of the resistant people, yesterday produced the second day of water shortage in Dnipro, the third largest city in the country. Problems with the pipes, explained the administration, and those who remained to live in the large access and escape door to Donbass had to queue up at the supermarket to buy bottled water.
