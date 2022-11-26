Home World Electricity, water and internet: the Ukrainian cities race against time to restore services
World

Electricity, water and internet: the Ukrainian cities race against time to restore services

by admin
Electricity, water and internet: the Ukrainian cities race against time to restore services

ODESSA – The strategy of Vladimir Putin to weaken the morale of the Ukrainians, this time especially of the Ukrainian civilians, of the resistant people, yesterday produced the second day of water shortage in Dnipro, the third largest city in the country. Problems with the pipes, explained the administration, and those who remained to live in the large access and escape door to Donbass had to queue up at the supermarket to buy bottled water.

See also  Traveling for New Year's Eve in the time of Covid: all the restrictions and tips on what to do

You may also like

Naples, Italy: Tradition and modernity in Naples’ Nativity...

Italian arrested in demonstration for women’s rights in...

[Mark Time and Space]The United States, Britain, France,...

Caritas International: Working together to better serve the...

“Enough with the lockdown”, hundreds protest against the...

Pope prays for homeless who died under colonnade...

Bennacer case, Libération replies: “The actor and Bruni...

Pope appoints two women to top Vatican positions...

‘The Queen had a tumor’: the latest truth...

France-Italy, Macron mends the rift: “Deep friendship with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy