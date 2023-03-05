Vaporart, a Lombard producer of flavored liquids whose partner Gianluca Giorgetti is also vice president of the National Association of Electronic Smoke Producers, paid contributions of 100 thousand euros in 2018, 20 thousand in 2020 and 50 thousand in 2022. In 2019 the Carroccio, in government with the M5s, has included in the tax decree an amnesty for the companies of “tobacco substitute products”. In the 2023 maneuver, the excise duties for e-cig were revised downwards

From participation in Vape day of 2014 to defend the freedom of electronic smoke outdoors at this time. Matthew Salvini confirms once again that he particularly appreciates the e-cig. And in this case he does so by setting himself on a collision course with a provision written by his government colleague Orazio Schillaci. But the Minister of Transport does not speak only as a former cigarette smoker who considers vaporizers to help abandon “blondes”. The unsaid is that an Italian company in the sector has been a great lender of her Lega. The vaporartproducer of flavored liquids with administrative headquarters in Milan and factories in Carugo and Cremosano, it paid into the coffers of the party in three years 170 thousand euros.

The 2013 law that abolished direct public financing of parties, amended in 2018, obliges the publication of the names of those who contribute more than 500 euros to the budgets of political formations. Thanks to the tables published on the website of the Camera and from the accounts of via Bellerio it is therefore possible to reconstruct the flows of money arriving from the Lombard company to the Carroccio. The first transfer from 100mila euro turns out to have arrived in 2018, shortly before – as he would have reconstructed The print – that the party then part of theyellow and red executive would insert into tax decree the possibility of a “facilitated definition of tax debts accrued up to 31 December 2018″ by the companies of “products tobacco substitutes”. Gianluca Giorgetti, owner of Vaporart with his brother Stefano as well as vice president ofNational Association of Electronic Smoke Producers (Anafe) of Confindustria, then claimed the donation defining it “a decision shared by the top management” and specifying that it had “been legitimate and in the sunlight in the February 2018therefore long before the formation of this government and the entry of the League into the executive”.

But Salvini’s support for the vaping sector had certainly not been a surprise, given that in 2014 the leader had attended the Milanese event organized by retailers to protest against the e-cig tax and then, in November 2017, took to the streets with the “vapers” promising to try to stop the so-called super-tax of 5 euros for each 10 ml bottle of liquid. The “Captain” therefore did nothing but confirm an already proven commitment when he entered the government contract with the M5s a clause which provided for the “correction” of the tax envisaged by the fiscal decree of the previous year. And in May 2019, at the trade fair Svapitalyhe explained that he wanted to “reiterate nearness specific to this sector” because “smoking is bad for me and my battle is a question of health, it is a question of the future, it is a question of respect and work”. The following month Gianluca Giorgetti celebrated: “After years of fiscal problems following the killer tax of 5 euros for every 10 millilitres, the new executive has trusted our sector by approving an amnesty for the years from 2014 to 2018 and lowered the tax nearly tenfold to 40 cents and 80 cents for nicotine-free and nicotine-containing liquids, respectively.”

On 9 July 2020 Vaporart confirmed its appreciation and made a further contribution to the League, even if the figure was much lower: 20 thousand euros. In August 2022, the third payment was made by the company, from 50mila euro. Not a little, considering that the last balance sheet filed (2021) closed with only 17 thousand euros in profits (they had been 50 thousand the year before) compared to 8.4 million in revenues. However, the document underlines that the prospects are rosy: “In Italy today we have about 13,500,000 smokers of traditional cigarettes and only about 1,000,000 users of electronic cigarettes, the latter tool representing the best alternative for quitting smoking” and “this gives an idea of ​​how much more is possible develop the sector in which Vaporart operates”.

In September Italy went to the polls, the centre-right won and the Meloni government. That in its prime budget law has increased the excise duties on cigarettes but not on the electronic ones. The rate for e-cig, which according to the previous legislation should have risen to 25% but with the Milleproroghe at the end of 2021 had been reduced to 15%, has in fact remained unchanged. And that for i smokeless inhalation tobaccos (tobacco heaters such as Iqos), which was expected to increase to 40%, has been revised downwards to 36.5% before growing to 38% from 2024, 39.5% from 2025 and 41% from 2026 Barring future second thoughts.