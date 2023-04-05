A dozen sessions will take place on May 5, 6 and 7 in some of the most emblematic and spectacular places in the mining landscape and industrial heritage of Bizkaia.

The sessions In 1000 Degrees three spaces in Enkarterri, Meatzaldea and Ezkerraldea will be filled with music on the 5th, 6th and 7th of May. Attendees will be able to enjoy a total of 12 performances, four per day, in the open air completely free of charge until full capacity is reached.

On the first day, organized by Nexo Malito, you can enjoy the sessions of Skinny, HI-KI b2b La Diabla, Alta y daggers. On the second day of May 6, the stage will move to the Dolomites Museum in the Enkarterri region. There you will enjoy the sessions of Daniel Avery, ISAbellaand the Basque DJs El_Txef_A y Celia Carrera. And on the third day, the music will move to La Arboleda, in the valley of Trápaga. In this beautiful 19th century mining neighborhood, the music of Cover sound system, Elena Colombi, Alice Carrera y Katza.

The organization will enable shuttles at a symbolic price to facilitate arrival at the venues on Saturday and Sunday, on Friday it will be possible to access by public transport. The sessions In 1000 Degrees They will be quite an experience in which there will also be space for gastronomy, the venue will have a drinks bar and food truck. More information coming soon at lasttour.org.

Organized by the Provincial Council of Bizkaia and Enkartur, the 1000 Gradutan sessions are curated by Last Tour and Dantz, the project that, using avant-garde and electronic music as the common thread, values ​​the most emblematic and spectacular spaces of the mining landscape and industrial heritage of Bizkaia with sessions with the public.

In 1000 Degrees

Free entrance, until capacity is completed.

Shuttles from Bilbao (Saturday and Sunday) Information here.

Friday May 5

Blast Furnace, Sestao

SKINNY

HI-KI b2b LA DIABLA

ALTA

daggers

Saturday May 6

Dolomites Museum, Karrantza

DANIEL AVERY

ISAbella

THE TXEF_A

celia carrera

Sunday May 7

La Arboleda Lakes, Trápaga Valley