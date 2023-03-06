Elektra Elit spoke about violence, and revealed what the attack on her looked like, but also how it ended.

Source: YouTube/Grand Magazin Tv Grand

Transgender singer Elektra Elit is known as someone who has no hair on her tongue, and speaks openly about all possible topics.

Recently, she talked about the prostitution she is legally engaged in in Switzerland, teased Milica Pavlović and Aleksandra Prijović, and now she also spoke about the violence she experienced. At the very beginning, she pointed out that she had never been a victim of Internet violence, but that her friend had: “Fortunately, I have never been a victim of this form of violence, but a person close to me had a big problem. My friend had a terrible problem, and the witness it was all me. We immediately reported it,” she began, revealing that she had experienced the attack live.

“Once it happened that I was worried about my own safety, but that was a completely different situation. A Moroccan put a knife to my throat, but it ended very badly for him. My hero at the time beat him to death, so he lost his jaw permanently,” she added.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(MONDO/ Srbijadanas)