Home » Elemental, film review in Mondo Sonoro (2023)
World

Elemental, film review in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

by admin
Elemental, film review in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Is Pixar losing its magic? Well, I want to think not, but in the world of unnecessary sequels like “Finding Dory” (2016), “Cars 3” (2017) or the next “The Upside Down 2” o “Toy Story 5”as well as the very expendable “Lightyear” last year, the company greatly misses the opportunity to create a new product with “Elemental”, leaving a film that visually is tremendously impressive, but its algorithmic formula means that it does not reach the quality of recent studio films such as the multi-award-winning “Soul” (2020) or the lovely “Luca” (2021).

At the controls of the tape we find Peter Sohn, a studio veteran, who has on his resume having worked on tapes as “Wall-E” (2008) o “Up” (2009), and is especially known for directing the famous short “Partly cloudy” (2009) and one of the company’s most divisive films as it is “Arlo’s Journey” (2015). The film, set in the city “Element”, where inhabitants of fire, water, earth and air coexist, tells us the story of friendship between Candela (Fire) and Milo (Water). This premise is used by the study of the company of the mouse to deal with issues such as xenophobia or the different lifestyles depending on the neighborhood of the metropolis to which the protagonists belong.

Beyond this, the main characters (which may have only happened to me) do not transmit anything, they seem very uncharismatic to me, something that did not happen with Luca and Bruno in the film “Luca” (2021) the con Barley and Ian de “Onward” (2020). It’s an interesting movie to watch as a family and visually overwhelming, a trademark of the Pixar house, but it doesn’t have much to say.

You may also like

The wheat agreement has expired, but Moscow is...

Avian flu, WHO: first outbreak in cats in...

WINDTRE, FTTH speed up to 2.5 Gbps also...

Multiple Deaths and Injuries in South Korea Due...

Ceased wheat deal: what it means and what...

wave of record heat and tropical nights. When...

Crimean Bridge Damaged in Alleged Ukrainian Attack: Two...

Crimea, that’s why the Ukrainians hit the Kerch...

MS changes Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass...

The contest for the competition in Šekovići |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy