Elena Milashina and “the self-censorship of fear”. When the attacked reporter explained her work in Chechnya – Corriere TV

After the kidnapping of the Russian journalist, we re-propose a summary of Giorgio Fornoni’s video-investigation

We republish an excerpt from Giorgio Fornoni’s video-investigation on the risks run by journalists in Russia. The summary contains an interview with Elena Milashina, a Novaya Gazeta reporter threatened and attacked several times, finally kidnapped and beaten on Tuesday 4 July in Chechnya and hospitalized in Moscow.

Elena Milashina, journalist of Novaja Gazeta, was brutally attacked by balaclava-clad gunmen while she was traveling to Grozny in Chechnya to assist and defend in court a woman, according to her, who was unjustly persecuted. In Russia you cannot be a journalist if you have a straight back, if you seek out and denounce evil to defend the weakest and for the truth.

Anna Politkovskaya’s heiress

Hired at Novaja Gazeta, Elena had taken the place of Anna Politkovskaya, killed by a hitman in the entrance hall of her building with five pistol shots. She committed herself with all her strength because Politkovskaya had become a symbol in the world, an example of true journalism. She was threatened several times, severely beaten several times and repeatedly urged to change jobs by her director Muratov because the risk to her life was now too high. Milashina, like Politkovskaya, denounced the abuses of Russian soldiers in the same way, paying particular attention to human dignity and respect for life.

The first two lines

Being a journalist in Russia means having to face two front lines… one is that of “war”, the other the risk that a hit man is waiting for you at any moment. Elena’s value is confirmed by the many awards she has received in her career. Important what was recognized by Human Rights Watch for “personal courage and the fight against corruption and for the respect of human rights in Russia”. Today, in Chechnya, you live in apparent tranquility because the hard fist of Kadyrov, a great ally of Putin, sows terror and fear. The malice used against her, hurting and disfiguring her, could be a last warning.

July 5, 2023 – Updated July 5, 2023, 1:46 pm

