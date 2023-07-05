Elena Milashina, who is the Novaya Gazeta journalist beaten in Chechnya

“You have been warned. Get out of here and don’t write anything.’ According to human rights defenders at Memorial, this is what the attackers allegedly said to Elena Milashina and Aleksandr Nemov as they viciously beat them. An attack that has the nauseating flavor of intimidation against a journalist and a lawyer who were going to a court in Chechnya to follow a trial believed to be politically motivated. One of the many, too many trials of this kind in Putin’s Russia.

Milashina and Nemov are both hospitalized. He appears to have a knife wound to his leg. She – reports her newspaper – has a closed head injury, fractured fingers, and “she fainted several times”. The masked men who attacked them also shaved the reporter’s hair and doused her face with green antiseptic. “It was a classic kidnapping,” said the journalist. “They immobilized the driver, threw him out of the car, got in, made us bow our heads, tied my hands, made me kneel and put a gun to my head.”

Who is Elena Milashina

Elena Milashina is one of the best-known journalists of Novaya Gazeta: the investigative masthead that for decades has been a symbol of independent Russian journalism, of a type of journalism that Putin’s regime is increasingly systematically repressing. In her articles, Milashina has been denouncing for years the abuses and terrible violations of human rights in Chechnya of which Ramzan Kadyrov, Putin’s lieutenant in this region of the Russian Caucasus, is accused. It was you, a few years ago, who accused the Chechen police of mass illegal arrests, torture and even murders of homosexuals. Chechen authorities denied the allegations. But with words that actually only strengthened the suspicions. “You cannot arrest and persecute those who are simply not in the Chechen republic,” Kadyrov’s spokesman said in 2017, implying that there are no gays in Chechnya.

Elena Milashina has received several threats over the years. In February last year, shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, Novaya Gazeta sent its reporter abroad on security grounds after Kadyrov called her and a human rights activist “terrorists” and added threatening words: “We have always eliminated terrorists and their accomplices.” In 2020 Milashina and a lawyer were instead beaten in the lobby of a hotel in Grozny by a group of about fifteen men and women.

The Russian authorities have withdrawn the license of Novaya Gazeta, whose director Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021. Six journalists of the masthead have been killed. Among them, Anna Politkovskaya, assassinated in 2006, who denounced the authoritarian drift of Putin’s government and the abuses of Russian forces in Chechnya in the pages of the periodical. And Natalia Estemirova, killed after being kidnapped in Chechnya in 2009.

