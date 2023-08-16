Elena Poniatowska Receives Carlos Fuentes International Award for Literary Creation

Elena Poniatowska Awarded the Carlos Fuentes International Award for Literary Creation

Renowned writer and journalist Elena Poniatowska has been awarded the prestigious Carlos Fuentes International Award for Literary Creation in Spanish. The award, presented by the Ministry of Culture and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), comes with a cash prize of $125,000, a diploma, and a sculpture by Mexican artist Vicente Rojo.

Poniatowska, who has received numerous awards and distinctions over the years, including the National Journalism Award, the Cervantes Award in 2013, and the Belisario Domínguez medal, expressed her gratitude for the recognition she received on April 20.

The decision to honor Poniatowska was made unanimously by a jury consisting of writers Concepción Company, Javier Garciadiego, Luis García Montero, Reneé Acosta, and Margo Glantz, the winner of the previous edition. The jury acknowledged Poniatowska’s contributions to Mexican literature, particularly through her works such as “La noche de Tlatelolco,” a collection of testimonies documenting the massacre that took place on October 2, 1968, in Tlatelolco Square.

Poniatowska is the fourth woman to receive this prestigious award, following in the footsteps of Margo Glantz, Diamela Eltit, and Luisa Valenzuela. Other notable winners of the Carlos Fuentes International Award include Mario Vargas Llosa, Sergio Ramírez, and Luis Goytisolo.

Earlier this year, Poniatowska was honored with the Belisario Domínguez medal, the highest recognition a citizen of Mexico can receive, which has previously been awarded to novelists Carlos Fuentes and prominent political figures. The award serves as a testimony to Poniatowska’s dedication to using her writing to shed light on Mexico’s traumatic history.

The 91-year-old journalist remains humbled by the recent news and has chosen to reserve her comments until her scheduled press conference, which will take place at the Elena Poniatowska Amor Foundation on Tuesday. Poniatowska, known for her extensive body of work encompassing over forty published books, has never shied away from discussing her family heritage. In her book “The Polish Lover,” she explores her Polish ancestry and the journey of her noble family’s migration to Mexico.

Elena Poniatowska’s contributions to literature and her unwavering commitment to social justice make her a symbol of freedom and civic spirit. Her recognition with the Carlos Fuentes International Award further solidifies her position as one of Mexico’s most esteemed and influential writers.

