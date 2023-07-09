elena svitolina I don’t shake hands with Russians and Belarusians | Sport

Before the match with Azarenka, Svitolina warned her rival that she would not shake her hand.

Ukrainian tennis player Elena Svitolina has repeatedly repeated that she does not plan to shake hands with tennis players from Russia and Belarus as long as the military intervention in her country lasts, and her move raised a big storm at Roland Garros. This especially applies to the match with Arina Sabalenko, who was waiting for Svitolina at the net after the victory, but the Ukrainian completely ignored her, which is why she also received whistles.

The fans in France were not happy because they consider it a disrespect for fair play, and on the eve of the match with Victoria Azarenka from Belarus at Wimbledon, Svitolina gave an interview to the BBC where she appealed in advance to the audience not to boo her!? Moreover, she is convinced that she will not encounter such treatment in England.

“They didn’t understand me in Paris, since in Strasbourg everyone understood what it was about. I hope that the British audience will do the same now. I will do the same. I don’t shake hands with Belarusians or Russians. And I hope that it won’t be nothing new to them…”said the Ukrainian speaking for the Public Service of Great Britain the day before the match with Victoria Azarenka, which will certainly attract a lot of attention due to the political situation.

Let’s remind you, Svitolina pointed out that she believes that Sabalenka intentionally stood at the net and was waiting to cause a reaction from the audience: “My initial reaction was ‘What are you doing?’. I’ve made it pretty clear during my press conferences where I stand. Maybe she doesn’t use social media.”said the Ukrainian woman at the time.

