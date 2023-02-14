The comic style varies from artist to artist, each with their own peculiarities, their own genre. All of them surprise and excite the reader. Sometimes we are entranced by works that seem alive and the Elena Terzi case whose protagonists, especially the fantasy ones, seem to come out of the paper and start interacting with the viewer.

The decisive but gentle, marked but linear and sweet trait can only remain imprinted in the eyes and in the mind. Let’s go chat and meet Elena

I’m Elena Terzi, but on the internet I’m also known by the nickname “EleEstel”, I live in Savona and I’m a freelance illustrator/cartoonist. I have been involved in various artistic fields in recent years: book illustrations, original comics, fan art, logos, character design for games and various other commissioned works in mixed media (acrylic paint on canvas, ceramics, sculptures etc…). Until 2018 I was mostly self-taught, but over time I refined various techniques with an advanced comics course at the “Escola FEM ART” in Barcelona and today I’m enrolled in the international school of comics in Genoa.

How the passion for comics was born.

My passion for comics was born already in elementary school. Since I was a child, I liked to tell stories with drawings and cartoons. I was a big fan of Carl Barks and his comics about Ducks, on the other hand I was born on June 9th as Donald Duck, it couldn’t have been otherwise!

What does this passion mean to you?

For me, drawing has always been my outlet, my window on the world, the preferred means of expressing my passions. It's not just a job, it's part of me. I don't think I've ever gone more than a week without a pencil in hand! Tell us about your works. Growing up I moved away from Disney (although I never said goodbye to it, since it's easy to find many of my fanarts with Disney and especially Pixar characters) and I dedicated myself to my other great passion: Fantasy. Over the years I have been inspired by the art of Brian Froud, Alan Lee and many other British artists. Madly fascinated by the worlds of the collective imagination, my illustrations have often been inspired by small people, fantasy creatures and nature.

Describe the style that characterizes your works.

The style of my illustrations is very close to fantasy/naturalistic and that’s what I feel is more personal. With comics and book illustrations instead, I space a lot depending on the authors’ needs, I went from fantasy stories, to science fiction, to comic-parody characters, up to dark and horror, but my style remains authorial although suitable according to the required characters and the target audience. The certain thing is that whatever they commission me, I always use traditional drawing techniques (I use digital only for small changes, color correction and layouts for prints).

There is more and more talk of Artificial Intelligence in the artistic field. Your opinion.

I admit that I resented the new AIs, mostly because of how poorly regulated they were. It’s not exactly the best knowing that an AI can reproduce your style in a few minutes when behind the artist’s hand there is study, sacrifices and the experience of a lifetime’s work. But despite everything I don’t think that the latter can compete with what are real works of artists. Nothing can match the value behind an image created by the imagination and creativity of the designers and those who love art know it very well. I’m just sorry that these apps are often preferred by the more general public, instead of commissioning and giving visibility to young emerging artists!

Tell us about your career path.

Engaged as an artist since 2014 starting with ceramics in Albisola and handcrafted works, I then exhibited illustrations and paintings in various exhibitions organized by the cultural association “R.Aiolfi” of Savona (until 2018) and I participated in many comic fairs obtaining various commissioned works (book illustration, covers, logos, prints, labels, signs, comics). Until 2019 engaged in the creation of a science fiction comic story (drawing and inking) with a screenplay written by Giuseppe Dario Isopo (“Into a dark crimson”), the project was carried forward with the publication of the first limited edition volume, presented at the press conference at Albissola comics 2018. With the arrival of 2020, the comic project was temporarily shelved due to personal problems of the author. In the last 3 years during and post-pandemic I have therefore mainly dedicated myself to managing an English-language blog thus obtaining various commissioned works via Tumblr, including the creation of various naturalistic fantasy illustrations for an herbalist’s shop in Messina (Il Ficodindia ), illustrations for playing cards in collaboration with other artists in America, illustrations for books, character designs of custom fantasy characters and many fan-art.

It’s your time…. what do you feel like saying to the readers of Mondo Japan?

For what has been my journey so far, I can only advise not to be afraid to pursue your passions. If you are a young artist and are willing to work hard to achieve your realization, do not be discouraged by the new AIs or by the prejudices that unfortunately often block our way. I myself am still building my path. For some, happiness is hidden behind the tip of a pencil!