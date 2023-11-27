Elephants crush Seychellois pirates ~ dohouatt

The Ivorian pachyderms were on a roll last Friday at the Ebimpé stadium in Abidjan. They made short work of it. Indeed, in front of nearly 60,000 spectators, the Ivorian football team, the Elephants, inflicted a defeat on the Seychelles “eleven” by 9 goals to nothing. Also, every 10 minutes, the elephants hit their mark. If you think your days are crap, think of the Seychellois.

The incoming eleven of Ivory Coast, January 16, 2022! Happiraphael via Wikimedia Commons

Conquering elephants

For the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which will take place in Saudi Arabia, the elephants were opposed to that of the Seychelles. On November 17, 2023, in Ebimpé, the new Ivorian cauldron, even hotter than the Felicia stadium, we expected a victory for the Ivorian football team. On paper, the advantage went to the Ivorian team. But, we know: in football, there is no exact science. It was the first time that the two teams played against each other. From the start to the end of the match, the crowd in the stands and on the stands – the majority of them Ivorians – were not stingy with their cries of joy.

An elephantine box

We expected a hit. But there, it was a “ massacre » if indeed in this specific situation, the word may seem overused. It wasn’t a match, but a real correction. Worse than a fistfight; It was a rout that we witnessed. The Ivorian team gave a football lesson to the Seychelles. The Seychelles team should have been in low spirits on Friday evening. Despite an impeccable goalkeeper, we saw a defense at bay, a non-existent midfield and an attack, which throughout the meeting was only a shadow of itself. Ultimately, the pirates’ ship ended up taking on water and sank. Nine paws from the elephants will have been enough.

Seychellois at the end of their rope

From the kick-off, the Ivorian team rushed to attack the Seychelles team. There was no observation period. No time to study each other’s game. We had to gain the upper hand as quickly as possible. In the phase of play, throughout both halves, the game almost took place in front of Siméon Carlos’s goals. Despite his XXL performance, he received a real correction. The goal of Haller in the 20th minute of play caused a great clamor from the public. When the referee whistled the end of the game, the Seychellois players were in such a state of physical exhaustion that they were on the verge of hugging the referee.

Unconvincing elephants

Since the flooding of Ebimpé stadium, on September 12, 2023, it must be said that all eyes were on this meeting. Indeed, it was not just the meeting or the performance of the players of the Ivorian team that occupied people’s minds. We also wanted to see the condition of the lawn. On this side, we can say that there is nothing to report. On the other hand, despite the big victory of the Ivorian eleven, it did not really dazzle in terms of content in the game.