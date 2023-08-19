Home » Eleven West African Nations Join Forces to Reinstate Niger’s Ousted Democratically Elected Leader
Eleven West African Nations Join Forces to Reinstate Niger’s Ousted Democratically Elected Leader

Eleven West African nations have committed to sending troops to Niger to reinstate the country’s democratically elected leader following a recent coup. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) made the announcement after a meeting of defense ministers on Friday. President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been under house arrest since the coup on July 26, will have a force deployed to restore him to power. ECOWAS had not previously specified which countries would participate or the date of intervention. However, on Friday, the ECOWAS commissioner for peace and security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, confirmed that 11 countries have pledged to join the operation. Musah stated that the troops are ready to act once the order is given. Notably, the 11 participating countries do not include Niger, Guinea, Mali, and Burkina Faso, all of which have military governments. The latter two nations have warned against military intervention in Niger, classifying it as an act of war. Musah added that ECOWAS is still open to reaching an agreement with Niger’s coup leaders and that a delegation may visit the country to expand dialogue with the military junta. However, if a negotiated solution cannot be reached due to the regime’s intransigence, military intervention remains on the table as a last resort.

