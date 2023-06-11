Home » Eleven-year-old shot and killed by neighbor
Eleven-year-old shot and killed by neighbor

An elderly Dutch citizen shot dead the eleven-year-old daughter of his neighbor, a cottage in Plonevez-du-Flou, in Breton Finiste’re, and wounded both parents, of British nationality. The father struggles between life and death.
The shooting took place yesterday evening: the gendarmes who rushed after the shots were heard found the lifeless body of the 11-year-old girl, while her father was seriously injured. The mother was slightly injured while the couple’s second daughter, eight years old, was not affected but she is in shock. According to the first known elements, the neighbor of the victims, a 71-year-old Dutch pensioner, suddenly started shooting in the direction of the victims who were in their garden, before locking himself in the house with his wife; only the intervention of the mediator on behalf of the gendarmes convinced him to surrender. Although the reasons for the tragic shooting are not yet known, it seems that there was a conflict between the neighbors over a neighboring piece of land, according to the investigating magistrate. An unconfirmed judicial source said the victims are of British nationality.

