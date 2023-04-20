Eli Akue: in Togo, “the driver always takes pleasure in driving at breakneck speed!” ~ Mondoblog

In 2022, according to the Ministry of transportation, more than 7,500 accidents and 683 deaths were recorded on Togolese roads. In this humorous audio Mondoblog, Togolese blogger Eli Akue explains how to swell their ranks and become a driver!

« The minimum of attention and precaution at the wheel or on a motorcycle is not in the habits of all road users“, explains the Mondblogger. As part of the campaign against road safety led by the association Global Road Safety with the Association of Togolese Bloggers, Eli Akue explains on his blog the five behaviors to have to be a bad driver and cause accidents.

Eli Akue on road safety

Overcharges, telephones while driving, alcohol…

According to Eli Akue, drivers are most concerned about their ” speed performance“. The key is therefore to “confuse the roads with Formula 1 circuits”, specifies the monblogger. If on top of that the car is overloaded, then it’s the winning combo! To do this, nothing could be simpler: like the taxis in Lomé, you have to stalk the passengers and pile heavy luggage on the roof of the car.

Finally, to cause accidents, the monblogger advises taking the road with too much alcohol (with local drinks such as sodabi or tchoukoutchou), handling your phone while driving and taking liberties with the highway code. ” The driver always takes pleasure in driving, at breakneck speed, at excessive speed“, recalls Eli Akue. He pursues, ” Respecting the highway code is a waste of time for bad drivers. They only find the interest when police are deployed on the road to watch the grain.«

When we see the overloading of certain vehicles in Lomé… We understand the issues related to the organization of informal urban transport and road safety! 🚛🚗🛵 #PAGST pic.twitter.com/ukExgzVGFn — Ombline of Saint Léon (@OmdeSaintLeon) November 8, 2018

Change mindset

The article by monblogger Eli Akue is part of the campaign against road safety led by the association Global Road Safety Togo, in cooperation with the Association of Togolese Bloggers. On this occasion, bloggers get involved and write against road safety to encourage drivers to respect the highway code.

Because road safety concerns us all, let’s raise awareness among those around us. Do you want to share a message or denounce dangerous behavior on our roads? Express yourself with these hashtags: #TgRoutes #SurLaRoute #TgTwittos pic.twitter.com/42ddPcIMc7 — Togolese bloggers 🇹🇬 (@Blog228) December 1, 2022

For good reason, according to Togolese Transport Minister Affoh Atcha-dedji, it’s the indiscipline of the users which increases the number of road accidents. ” We need to change our mentality “, he had hammered in September 2022, beforeannounce new measures in January 2023such as the strengthening of police checks and a law limiting speeds.

Caroline Renaux