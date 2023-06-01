Eli Paperboy Reed and JP Bimeni headline Beltza Weekend 2023

The appointment with black music in Iruña-Pamplona will return from September 7 to 9 to celebrate the fifth edition of the festival Black Weekend.

The American Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed and the Burundian living in the United Kingdom J.P. Bimeni headline the fifth edition of the festival Black Weekend, which will once again fill the Navarrese capital with black music on the 7th, 8th and 9th of September. The paid concerts in the Zentral room are completed with the Parisian band The Ready Mades and the Santander quartet The Four Breakersall of them to be held on Friday the 8th and Saturday the 9th.

As usual, the festival will have two free concerts: the first one will be led by the local band, The Titanians, who will display his high-octane roots-reggae at the Rockcollection room, on Thursday the 7th; The second will be carried out by the Bilbao combo mistake, a ska and reggae band with a solvent, fun and oiled live performance, in the traditional and long-awaited vermouth session on Saturday the 9th at the Caballo Blanco. The musical section will be completed with a series of sessions and parties enlivened by a selection of the best black music DJs (and on strict vinyl) that we will get to know as the festival dates approach. The DJ sessions will take place in various venues in the city.

Among the rest of the cultural programming, various activities are already known: the presentation of the novel "Everyone Had Stopped Dancing"winner of the 16th edition of the L'H Confidencial Prize for black novels, which will take place this coming June 9 at the Walden bookstore in Pamplona, ​​starting at 8:00 p.m. (with the presence of its author, the journalist Alberto Valle; And the projection on September 1 at the Filmoteca de Navarra de "The Trumpeter", a 1950 film directed by Michael Curtiz with Kirk Douglas, Lauren Bacall, Doris Day, Mary Beth Hughes and Nestor Paiva; the collective art exhibition starring several artists from Navarra and a children's show for the whole family.