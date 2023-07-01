Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed will bring back singles on a special tour

Hits And Misses: The Singles”, the new album by that soul-making machine that is Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed, is not a compilation of hit singles, although it might seem so. In fact, it is one of those works that includes songs that have been part of various singles, but not his albums. Among those songs we will find his own songs, but also with a lot of versions. Those songs were, for the most part, only available on 45rpm singles for sale on the merch desk during Reed’s international tours. The first of these was recorded in 2009, right after the career release album “Roll With You” and the last one in early 2020, just before their cover album of Merle Haggard, “Down Every Road”.

On the album we will find versions of Bob Dylan, Steely Dan, Motörhead, The Violinaires, Lee Moses or Jimmy Hugues, almost nothing. To all of them are added unpublished songs by Reed himself that you cannot stop listening to.

The tour will go through Sant Boi de Llobregat (Sept. 8, Altaveu Festival), Pamplona (Sept. 9, Beltza Weekend), Seville (Sept. 11, Room X), Zaragoza (Sept. 13, Rock & Blues), Valencia (Sept. 14, Loco Club), Madrid (September 15, Lula Club) and Bilbao (September 16, Hiriz Hiri BBK Room). You can buy tickets at this link.

