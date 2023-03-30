Elias Charalambous (inside photo) is, as of Thursday, the new coach of FCSB. The 42-year-old Cypriot technician holds a Pro license thus resolving the dispute between the Red-Abastra group and the Romanian Football Federation. The announcement was made today by the Romanian vice-champion through the official Facebook page.

“The 42-year-old Cypriot technician has already participated in the team’s first training session, after coming into contact with the players and members of the technical, medical and administrative staff. Our club wishes him Welcome and may he have as many successes as possible!

Elias Charalambous was born on September 25, 1980, in South Africa. He started football in Cyprus, at Omonia Nicosia, for whom he played professionally from 1999 until 2005, when he signed with PAOK Thessaloniki.

After three years in Greece, he returned to Omonia, where he played until September 2011, when he signed with Alki Larnaca. At the beginning of 2012 he went to Germany, to Karlsruher SC, and in the summer of the same year he signed with FC Vaslui, for which he played in 18 matches and scored one goal, in the 2012-2013 season.

Six months each followed at Doxa Katokopias (Cyprus) and APO Levadiakos (Greece), and in August 2014 he signed with AEK Larnaca (Cyprus), a club where he played until May 2017, when he retired. He started coaching from the moment of his retirement, becoming, alternately, assistant coach and head coach at AEK Larnaca (July 2017 – February 2020). He also trained, as head coach, Ethnikos Achnas and Doxa Katokopias, both from Cyprus,” reads the FCSB post.

Elias Charalambous signed a contract valid until the end of this season and will receive a monthly salary of 5,000 euros, writes digisport.ro. The first match in which Elias Charalambous will sit on the bench will be the one against Sepsi, on Monday, from Sfântu Gheorghe, in stage 2 of the League 1 play-off. But as everyone knows, the “principal” at FCSB will be Mihai Pintilii, the one who led the team in the last months.

Photo source: facebook