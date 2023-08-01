Elijah Pierce The Gospel Carved by the Afro Barber

The small barber shop of Elijah Pierce (1892-1984), opened in the 1920s on Long Street in Colombo, Ohio, was for many years a point of reference for the African-American community of the town: in one room of the shop it was possible to cut beard and hair and in the other admiring the wooden sculptures that filled it, commenting on them and discussing them. Elijah was in fact an artist, a Baptist preacher and a barber, who combined his work every day with the creation of “reflections in wood”: small sculptures and carved panels in which to tell his own existence and that of his community, the events of American politics, social injustices and above all his great faith, delivering to the wood all the sermons and words he wanted to pronounce. Every day, every image, every event have become carvings to be shared and given away to anyone who admires them or needs them. Today most of his works are exhibited in the Colombo Museum of Art, others in New York, Atlanta and in private collections, but in fact Elijah has never had any interest in the art market, conceiving of his works as a extension of his ministry and a way to value the gift that God had given him. Son of a former slave, from an early age he spent his time sculpting small scraps of wood with a pocket knife.

Over the years the statuettes have become entire zoos, narrative works composed on cardboard and wood backgrounds and finally panels engraved in bas-relief enriched with various materials such as paper collages, painted stones, glitter and rhinestones. Biblical subjects and evangelical scenes populate the narratives with a direct, lively and very expressive representation, often enriched by programmatic sentences such as the one that reads “Your life is a book and every day is a page”. Perhaps a reference to what Elijah considered his greatest work, “The Wooden Book”, created in 1932 with 33 bas-relief scenes from the life of Christ, a text that always remained in his barbershop to be leafed through and shared.

