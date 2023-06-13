Elimobile will give credit to customers: with Elicall the rings are off, inside the advertising

Mobile prepares to throw Elicallapp service (Android) which will allow users to earn by calling. In essence, thelistening to advertisements while waiting for the interlocutor to answer, it will allow customers of the operator born in May of last year to receive telephone credit to be transferred to the SIM.

No rings, therefore, only audio commercials: this is the proposal that, according to what was learned from MondoMobileWebshould materialize – read be announced – in these days, around the middle of the month. The Elicall app has already been published on the Play Store, even if it doesn’t appear now as it has been purposely hidden pending the official announcement. The final (and working) version is expected soon.

Listening to commercials in exchange for phone credit will be a feature initially reserved for Android devicesbut the virtual operator would already be working to make it compatible even with iOS. A special feature is that the Elicall app can be used not only by Elimobile customers, but also by those who have signed a contract with other operators. The only difference is that the Elimobile customer will be able to transfer the credit received to his SIM, while anyone who is not an Elimobile customer will, yes, accumulate credits, but will be able to unblock/use them only when he carries out the portability of the number to Elimobile.

The app – free – does not require registration, when it is installed an identification code is provided for tracking advertising and the consequent credit.