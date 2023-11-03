Elisa True Crime a Lucca Comics & Games

This afternoon at the Lucca Chamber of Commerce, on the occasion of Lucca Comics & Games, the press met Elisa De Marco.

Elisa is considered the “queen of crime”, for years she has been telling crime stories, mysteries and unsolved cases through her highly followed channels. Her successful podcast “Elisa True Crime”, produced by Onepodcast, quickly reached the top of all the charts and is among the most listened to podcasts in Italy, garnering widespread appreciation among a target of people across all ages.

Story after story, Elisa De Marco brings to the attention of her audience highly topical issues such as manipulation, domestic violence, “romantic” scams, the risks of the web and its most serious distortions, stalking, secondary victimization, as well as a series of red flags, of alarm bells, which he collected in his research on the most heinous and disconcerting crimes born from what should have been stories of love, passion or affection and which instead were anything but .

The “Elisa True Crime” podcast is available on the Onepodcast app and on all major audio streaming platforms.

Here are some of the questions and his answers during the conference:

Sums of your journey born in your room, arrived on YouTube and then became a podcast?

It was all very unexpected. When I started, sitting on the floor with my cell phone, trying to stand in front of the window with the light, trying to finish before the sun set, I didn’t expect anything, I’m very happy and grateful for what it has become, because it gives me ‘opportunity to send positive messages and this is beautiful for me. I still struggle to believe it today! The latest season of “True Crime” tells us about toxic relationships in everyday life. It really happens to everyone that it is impossible for a toxic situation not to happen in the course of life, whether in friendship, at work or in love. Talking about them helps to recognize them.

True crime often becomes a topic of debate among fans, where everyone has their say, who is more informed, who is less, could talking about crime news be a double-edged sword, and make it seem like someone is looking for another truth?

It depends, is there a difference between me bringing up the topic not as a criminologist but as a writer. I find it incorrect to bring out old and perhaps resolved stories, to talk about them, as if to find another truth and it is also dangerous because we are talking about real stories. It is different for old unresolved stories where the truth is sought, so talking about it again could be useful and good, in order to find it.

How do you work and how has the way you tell your stories changed over time?

At the beginning I set out without expecting anything, even though I always wrote myself a sort of text with basic concepts and then went off the cuff. Over time this has changed because today there is indeed an authorial work. I prepare myself in writing with all the correct information, so that I can follow in order to be as accurate as possible in my text. A lot has changed which is why some of my old videos have been deleted because they are different from the way I work today as I too have changed a lot.

Which case has the most input left for you?

There isn’t one in particular, I don’t think there is one case more important than another, but certainly the cases I do in collaboration with the families remain with me more, because in any case having a family member who entrusts you with his case or his path is special.

Have you ever felt uneasy while dealing with cases?

Yes, they are definitely stories that you carry inside you, some more or some less. In some stories, perhaps you see yourself as the victim or in some dynamics, you just happen to identify with them. You find yourself thinking it could have happened to you and it sticks with you, I try to learn something from each of these stories. Sometimes I really need to reset myself by distracting myself with stupid programs. Working all day, every day you can’t help but delve into the story.

They certainly write positive things to you but also threats and negative things, how do you manage to live peacefully despite all this?

Luckily I have never received any threats, in the sense of “where do you live I’ll pick you up”. I have to say I’ve never taken them seriously and I don’t think there’s any real danger, but they do have an impact on my mental health, it’s not easy to let them slide, but over time I’ve learned, even if some come to hit you personally, there needs to be work to be done. During happier times I am less affected by the negative things that are written to me.

Is there a case that you have dealt with, that you would like to continue dealing with because perhaps it has stuck with you or you feel like you haven’t talked about it enough or documented it enough?

I mentioned Emanuela Orlandi before, I would like to collaborate with her brother because I haven’t said many things, it’s really impossible to put everything in a video, it’s not a given that maybe I will.

If it hadn’t been for the pandemic, would the channel have been born sooner or later anyway?

I’ve thought about it often, I couldn’t answer, it wasn’t just the pandemic that contributed but maybe also the fact that I was in China without work due to the situation, alone. I contained all my thoughts and, believing in them, I felt like doing so. If I hadn’t been there with the pandemic, perhaps I would never have opened it.

Have you ever had a case where you investigated but gave up telling it because it was too heavy?

There are cases on standby precisely for this reason, but no because I don’t want to do them but because they are more complicated, one in particular that I have in mind which we have been working on for a year, which we will do sooner or later. So saying no was hard, I don’t do it, I really don’t, maybe we wait more time to get more information and resources, yes. So I just take the time to find ways to tell these bad things the right way.

In your stories you always start from the story rather than the murderer or the victim, we would like to understand why this choice.

This choice comes because it seems respectful to me to start from the beginning by telling who the people are and their story, I don’t like it if the victim is remembered only for a page of crime news, as far as killers are concerned I like to talk about their childhood, often the problem originates right there. For me it is the curiosity to prove the origin that led to that fact.

Why do you focus more on women both victims and perpetrators in the podcast?

There’s no reason, I think it’s interesting to see the other side of the coin, so to see the stories where the woman is the victim, but it’s also interesting where the woman becomes the executioner.

How do you approach the true crime phenomenon?

Everyone is responsible for what they put out, the things they say and the news they create. Everyone can do what they want, because the public is not stupid but very demanding, if sometimes I make a mistake it is my public that points it out to me. Nowadays there is a highly developed sensitivity especially in young people and sometimes they are mostly responsible for educating.

The narrative of crime news in Italy is also linked to the figure of recognizable journalists. Did any of these figures give you input or inspiration?

Growing up watching Lucarelli almost made me discover that I had this passion of mine.

How do you document yourself throughout history?

I have help with the research work, I read books if there are any on the case as the paper version is the best, I watch documentaries but I don’t watch other videos of that case, I also watch the judicial documents where possible.

Who has always supported you and helped you in your idea?

My passionate mother has always supported me even if she was a little worried and then also my husband who has always supported me even though he wasn’t a fan of this genre.

