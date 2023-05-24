Home » Elisabetta Canalis more and more in shape: the images with the new companion!
Elisabetta Canalis more and more in shape: the images with the new companion!

Elisabetta Canalis more and more in shape: the images with the new companion!

Close to 45 years old but with a physique that is the envy of all of Italy. Elisabetta Canalis, a Sardinian showgirl born in 1978 who has always been at the center of local gossip, is increasingly in shape. The latest news is about her new relationshipwhich would have arrived after the separation from her husband Brian Perri, with whom she has been together for about nine years and with whom she had her daughter Skyler Eva.

After the separation, the showgirl was out of the gossip chronicles for a while, but in these hours there is talk of her new flame insistently. We are talking about Georgian Cimpeanu, his MMA coach who apparently happens to be her new companion. To confirm this rumor there would be some photos that show the two walking hand in hand. Between the gossip and the work on social networks where she is increasingly in shape, Canalis does not stop and is at the center of the rumors of the gossip chronicles.

