Un the afternoon of early June, inside the Brown’sthe oldest hotel in Londonin the heart of Mayfaira special was organized tea-time – British sandwich tradition e sconecupcakes with cream and strawberries – in honor of Queen Elizabeth IIfor the Jubilee of 70 years of reign. The reception was not organized by one of the hotel’s many wealthy customers, but by the owner himself: Sir Rocco Fortethe heir to the empire of the Forte Hotelsfounded by his father Lord Charles Carmine Forte, Barone Forte, Scottish-Italian son of Italian emigrants of very humble origins. In the early 1900s, Sir Forte’s great-grandfather left from the small village of Monfortin the mountains of Frosinone, not far from where he was born Guideto settle in Scotlandnorth of Edinburgh.

The Baronet and Pavarotti

To the Queen, the 77-year-old Italian-British businessmanowes the title of Sirtechnically “Knight of the order of the Empire”: he received it in 1995one of the only two living Italians to show it off (the other is Claudio Ranieriformer coach of the Leicester). Born in Bournemoutha seaside town in what the English think is the Riviera, Sir Forte is also one of the privileged to have lived underneath George VI, Elizabeth’s father. A recent demographic survey revealed that 75% of subjects only knew Elizabeth as a ruler in her life. He and his family, distributed in affections and interests, between Italy and the United Kingdom, met the deceased sovereign more than any other Italian citizen, even more than the Presidents of the Republic. From the alleged “gaffe” of Luciano Pavarotti at the Champions Cup won by Manchester United, the Baronet recalls private moments of his encounters, which cast a light of humanity and tell the story of the other queen, the one behind the scenes; the person, more than the staid and untouchable sovereign.

A 1999 Cup evening

Like the evening of May 26, 1999when the Queen was a Cardiff, for the inauguration of the Parliament. These are the years of New Labour and the government of Tony Blair (came to power in 1997) and al Wales a local government is recognized. Sir Forte made a suite of his own available to the sovereign St. Davids, the city’s luxurious five-star hotel, to rest and rest on during the long day. Coincidence, that same evening the Cup final was held in Barcelona between United and Bayern in Monaco. The Queen did not want to miss her: she went back to the room to see her. The ending is from history books.

What memory do you have of Queen Elizabeth?

It was a unique character. Really, as the premier said Liz Truss, a rock for the country. No head of state has embodied a sense of duty like her. For this she was very much loved, all over the world.