“I declare before you all that for my entire life, be it long or short, I will be with devotion at your service and at the service of the great imperial family to which we all belong”: April 21, 1947, from a monumental microphone of the BBC mounted in South Africa, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, on her twenty-first birthday, spoke to the endless archipelago of peoples and nations that, from Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas, Oceania, still recognized themselves in the colonial heritage of the British crown. Her life was long, her face, “simulacrum and icon of time” according to the prophecy of the philosopher Jean Baudrillard, perhaps the most reproduced between the 20th and 21st centuries, coins, banknotes, stamps, seals, selfies, postcards, kitschy souvenirs.

Elizabeth II, from Churchill to Brexit, from the Beatles to Covid: for seventy years the mirror of a country by Enrico Franceschini

08 September 2022



The majority of her subjects, in the United Kingdom and overseas, have never honored any monarch but her, the Queen, The Queen, Elizabeth II. Ascended to the throne in 1952, when President Henry Truman sat in the White House, President Luigi Einaudi at the Quirinale and Pope Pius XII in the Vatican, Queen Elizabeth was the best known leader in the world having, with sagacity, intertwined tradition, history, mass culture and, after 2000, digital communication and social media. Only a third of British young people under 30 are openly Republican, conservative neopremier Liz Truss handed out flyers to repeal the monarchy when she was at university, but Elizabeth, who had met as soon as she was crowned the premier hero Winston Churchill, was also able to greet the settlement of the former barricadiera, which now leads the popular mourning mourning.

Downing Street’s list of prime ministers is fifteen premieres long for Elizabeth, it is said at Buckingham Palace that Churchill adored her, with Tony Blair she got along well and her relationship with Lady Thatcher, prima donna premier, has sparked libraries of biographers, including the Italians Vittorio Sabadin and Enrica Roddolo. Boris Johnson tried, in vain, to involve her in his populist squabbles, David Cameron asked her to “raise an eyebrow maybe” to invite voters to reject Scotland’s secession referendum in 2014. She limited herself, chatting as if by chance with a group of parishioners, carefully selected by the staff, to encourage citizens “to reflect carefully on their choices” and this more bourgeois rather than aristocratic traditionalism was, after all, its political brand “better old recipes, listen and respect each other”.

Incorporate the new into tradition, assimilate it, blunt its subversive thrust, dissolve it like sugar in tea. Here is the Queen with the Beatles, aware that in the poignant verses of Penny Lane the brilliant Paul McCartney will write about the “fireman who keeps the portrait of the Queen in his pocket” and indifferent when the revolutionary John Lennon returns the title of Baronet, in pacifist protest: what did it matter at this point? Made the photo, annexed the History.

On the arm the historic Launer handbags, a brand founded in the 1940s, favorite models Diva, Traviata and one handmade just for her. The handle was lengthened as an option, “so as not to crease the Queen’s sleeves” they explained in the factory, and those nosy American Newsweek reporters went so far as to investigate what the Launer handbags contained: we can’t confirm in any way, but it was smacked of lipstick, a panic alarm , mints, a handkerchief of batiste, even an incongruous hard-boiled egg.

When, in 1981 with the world more fascinated by punk than by the Old School style, Launer went into difficulty, do not panic, the financier Gerald Bodmer saved the brand, which the Queen has decorated with her personal crest since 1968. in the riding costume in a white shirt, with corgie dogs on the ankles, so attentive to the sport of horse riding that the impertinent husband Prince Philip once said, begged to take the Queen to a metalworking fair: “If they don’t eat grass and fart, my wife doesn’t care about cars. “

It is the people’s princess, Diana Spencer, who alienates the people’s love for Elizabeth for a season. A love that today unites rich and poor, young and old, national bewilderment between Labor and Conservatives, British expats living in Hong Kong or Silicon Valley, millions of women and men accustomed to seeing change in politics, sports, fashion, cuisine, pub with pale ale beer, in sushi and vegan, but always with her, the Queen, waving her hand, in the mechanical gesture reproduced by millions of dolls, the “good things in bad taste” of the poet Guido Gozzano.

It was Blair who spoke of “people’s princess”, while with a broken heart Elton John sang of his friend Diana, “candle in the wind”, and the queen then had to return to TV, she who had debuted on television screens during the coronation, black and white, the first ever aired. And almost apologize for her coldness, try to return “Lilibet”, a nickname with which no one really dared to call her.

The centenary of the Queen Mother, the second marriage of the son who will now be called King Charles III, the Jubilees, even the iconoclastic deeds of the nephews Harry and Meghan, media refugees in the former American colonies, the heavy jokes about the natives of Prince Philip, the shameful saga of son Andrew with underage girls, at the court of the Epstein-Maxwell couple clique, all filtered, all starched. The Queen guaranteed the status quo, as if the empire had not collapsed, Brexit never existed and now Scotland, again, did not plan to finally emancipate itself from London.

The joke at the 2012 Olympics, the footage with 007, actor Daniel Craig, and the Queen in a parachute landing in the stadium, then sitting down triumphantly, in magnificent choreography, sealed the feat, style, humor, elegance and l idea that Rule Britannia was an immortal logo.

The Queen was above all, able to take tea with Paddington Bear without appearing ridiculous, to appeal to the people, in the Covid pandemic, with the popular song in the dark days of the Second World War We’ll meet again, we will meet again, the ballad by Vera Lynn. The web also boils the hatred of those who do not participate in condolences, sites that accuse Philip of racism, Andrew of pedophilia or that mischievously remember Henry George Reginald Molyneux Herbert, Lord Porchester, called by Elisabetta “Porchey”, an old friend passionate about horse racing who the gossip indicated very close to the Queen.

Leaves blowing in the wind, like under the trees in Balmoral, Scotland: when the solemn funeral takes place in ten days, the only woman who kept us tied to the past, with her glories of freedom and her horrors of slavery, will go away and millions of people, British and otherwise, will feel a little orphaned in the roaring twenties of the new century.