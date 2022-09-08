LONDON – Elizabeth Alexandra Mary di Windsor it’s been that long Elizabeth II, sovereign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, to make us forget that she was not born to reign. She was ten when her uncle abdicated Edward VIII to marry the extravagant American divorcee Wallis Simpsonin 1936, he placed his father on the throne as George VI and she – to his surprise and fright – in direct line of succession to inherit the scepter.