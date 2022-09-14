The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, next Mondaywill be the largest funeral ever to take place in the United Kingdom since those that took place in 1965per Winston Churchill. The funeral will take place at theWestminster Abbey, able to accommodate up to 2200 people. Among these, the foreign guests will be an army: in London thearrival of about 500 people, including crowned heads, heads of state and government, high representatives of institutions. The whole country will stop for a day, because it is a national holiday, with offices and shops closed and hospitals that are already postponing routine appointments.

It is calculated that million of people they will crowd along the Mall to attend the procession or watch the farewell ceremony from the screens set up in the parks. The funeral services will begin at 11, a few hours after the burning chapel in Westminster Hall closes, where the Queen will rest until Monday morning at 6.30am. The day will begin with the parade and procession following the coffin, which will be transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbeyplaced on the royal carriage of the Royal Navy used, last time, for the funeral of Lord Mountbatten. Higher-ranking members of the Royal Family, starting with the new King Charles III and his sons William and Harry, are likely to follow in procession.

At the end of the state funeral, the Queen will be taken from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castlefor a private ceremony for the family, and to the place where she will rest forever, in the Chapel of St. George, where she will be buried together with her parents, her sister, Princess Margaret, and the Duke of Edinburgh, her husband. The complete plans for the funeral are yet to be confirmed, but the details have long been studied, codified in the so-called Operation London Bridge, and have been updated more recently. Below, the information that is already known.

Who will be there. Mattarella, Naruhito and the others, only Biden will be provided with the limousine The Beast

Among the reigning heads expected in London are the King Philip and Queen Matilda of Belgiumil King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Swedenil King William Alexander and Queen Maxima of Hollandil King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spaini princes of Monaco, Alberto and Charlene. Felipe’s father Juan Carlos will also arrive in London, who abdicated in 2014, and who will be present with his wife Sofia (it is not clear how satisfied the Spanish Royal House is with his bulky presence).

There should be all leaders of the Commonwealth, starting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealander Jacinda Ardern and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Then there will be all other world leaders starting with the US president, Joe Bidenthe head of the Italian state, Sergio Mattarella – who will be accompanied by his daughter Laura – together with, among others, the German Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyento the South Korean president Yoon Suk-Yeol and the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and the Turkish one, Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

China is considering sending a “high-level” delegation – which does not include Xi Jinping – while the Russian president Vladimir Putin was not invited, even though he made it known that he never considered going. The Islamic Republic of Iran, on the ‘black list’ of international sanctions for its nuclear program, will be represented only at the level of ambassadors. The event is giving not a few logistical and organizational headaches at Scotland Yard and the British security forces. Most leaders have been asked to arrive on commercial flights and have been told that they will be transported by collective coach from a site in West London to the Abbey.

Only the American president, Joe Biden, will be granted the privilege of moving the streets of London with The Beast, his super-armored limo. With him, few others will have the privilege of having their own personal vehicle: perhaps the French president Emmanuel Macron, the Japanese emperor Naruhito who will be with his wife Masako, and the Israeli president Isaac Herzog, for security reasons.

The event: how to watch it and how many will follow it

The funeral will be televised on BBC One e BBC News, Sky News and from all international all news channels. There will be great screens erected in London and in various cities, the cinema chains have already anticipated that they will broadcast the event. It will surely be one of the most watched events of all time, with tens of millions of spectators in the country, along with billions of people around the world. Diana’s funeral was seen by 32.1 million people in Great Britain and that of the Duke of Edinburgh by 13 million. The Queen’s funeral will be the first funeral of a monarch in Westminster Abbey since 1760, when George II was buried there.

The only of Elizabeth II is built in English oak, lead coated and it was built decades ago: as was tradition for royalty, oak grew on the Sandringham estate. It seems to have been made by the same company that made those of Churchill, Prince Philip and Princess Diana, with a system to preserve the body as long as possible and slow down the decomposition process. This is particularly important, because the queen’s coffin will be placed in a church and not buried in the ground.

Monday will be a national holiday

The London Bridge operation provided that if the funeral had fallen into one working daythat day should be regarded as festive. King Charles III has made it known that it will effectively be an official national holiday, in which the tolling of Big Ben will be muffled by a piece of leather.