The coffin of Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on 8 September, left Balmoral to be carried in procession through a route that will pass through other Scottish cities (Aberdeen, Perth, Dundee) to Edinburgh, where its first is scheduled. public exhibition.

The start of the procession was announced around 10 local (11 in Italy) and the time was respected. Arrive in Edinburgh within six hours. Behind the vehicle with the coffin, a Rolls Royce with on board Princess Anna, 72-year-old second daughter of her Majesty, and her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence. So some spare Range Rovers. The Princess Royal, a title attributed to Anna, will accompany the remains of her mother throughout the journey to Edinburgh. And then for the next one to London in the next few days.

Along the way, thousands of people are already crowding. In the capital of Scotland, the public tribute is scheduled for 24 hours on Monday, then on Tuesday the coffin will be flown to London to Buckingham Palace and from Wednesday it will be exhibited for 4 days in the Palace of Westminster, before the solemn funeral of State set for Monday 19.

The coffin of Elizabeth II will arrive at the palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh – the official royal residence in the city – at around 4 pm (5 pm in Italy) and will remain in the Throne Room, after a journey of over 280 km.

The Scottish capital is determined to give the queen a final farewell with all honors and everything is ready for the two-day tribute: the center presents itself this morning shrouded in silence as police officers guard it. A handover ceremony will also take place in Scotland today with the proclamation of the new king, Charles III, first on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile at the end of the morning and then in the city’s castle.