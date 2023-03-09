Home World Elizabeth Tang, trade unionist and wife of Lee Cheuk-yan, was also arrested
Elizabeth Tang, trade unionist and wife of Lee Cheuk-yan, was also arrested

AsiaNews – Arrested like her husband Lee Cheuk-yan, on leaving the Hong Kong prison where she went to visit him. The ax of the infamous national security law, wanted by Beijing to crush the pro-democracy movement, also fell today on Elizabeth Tang, a well-known face of the Catholic community in Hong Kong, who has been involved in the union for decades. Just like Lee Cheuk-yan – former deputy of the Legislative Assembly and former leader of the organization that promoted every year the vigil in memory of the victims of Tiananmen Square – in prison since 18 April 2020 together with other leading figures of the democratic movement, accused of inciting subversion for protests of 2019. The trial is still ongoing and they risk up to ten years in prison.

Elizabeth Tang was raised in Shek Lei parish and was until 2011 executive secretary of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, one of many organizations forced to disband in 2020 after the passage of the national security law. She moved to the UK in September 2021 after being personally targeted by the Ta Kung Pao, a media outlet linked to Beijing. They had accused her of “receiving funding from foreign organizations” as a member of the board of directors of theAsia Monitor Resource Centre, a group advocating for workers’ rights across the continent. It was a clear intimidation for a woman who is still general secretary of the International Domestic Workers Federation, the global union of domestic workers that brings together organizations active in 57 different countries around the world. Precisely the protection of carers is the area in which Elizabeth Tang has always been at the forefront of her trade union activity in Hong Kong.

On that occasion theAsia Monitor Resource Centre it had declared that it was “independent of any local or international organization”, but that it wanted to cease its operations in Hong Kong following the pressure that “significantly intensified”. And out of prudence Elizabeth Tang had chosen to continue her business in London for theInternational Domestic Workers Federation. In recent days, however, on the occasion of an engagement in Asia, she had wanted to stop in Hong Kong asking to be able to visit her husband in prison. Just after one of these meetings in Stanley prison, she was arrested: some agents blocked her and forced her into a car.

As the site recalls Hong Kong Free Press Tang’s arrest comes days after Chief Executive John Lee met with the director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Xia Baolong, in Beijing. According to reports from Lee, who was in the capital to attend the opening session of the National People’s Congress, Xia asked to “nip in the bud” any act that endangers national security. “We will definitely crack down on anyone who tries to undermine national security or violate the peace of Hong Kong society, or harm Hong Kong’s general interests, and hold them legally accountable under the law,” Lee said.

